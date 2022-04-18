RCU has hired Johanna Szostak as branch experience manager of its Petaluma branch.
PETALUMA, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redwood Credit Union has hired Johanna Szostak as branch experience manager of its Petaluma branch. In her new role, Szostak is responsible for overseeing member service, staff development, and daily branch operations, as well as partnering with local businesses and community organizations.
Szostak joined RCU in 2002, and has since been promoted six times, moving from teller to member services, assistant branch service manager, and most recently branch experience manager of the Mendocino Avenue location.
"When members walk into our branches, we want them to know we're here for them—even in ways they don't expect," said Deirdre Thompson, senior vice president of member experience. "Johanna brings strong industry knowledge and an understanding of local communities that will give our members the exceptional service they expect from us."
She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a certificate in management from Sonoma State University. She's a former ambassador for the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce and a graduate of Leadership Petaluma.
About Redwood Credit Union
Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $7 billion in assets and serves 400,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.
