MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that it will host a hybrid Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
The event will start at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations from Redwood's senior leadership team and question and answer sessions.
Investor Day Highlights
- Presentations from Redwood's Senior Leadership Team
- "Future of Housing Finance" Panel featuring:
- Michael Bright – CEO, Structured Finance Association
- Armando Falcon – CEO, Falcon Capital Advisors and Director, Redwood Trust
- Bernadette Kogler – Co-founder and CEO, RiskSpan
A live video webcast will be available and can be accessed on Redwood Trust's website at http://www.redwoodtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be also be available on the website following the live event.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly-traded shares. Our consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
