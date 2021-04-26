BELOIT, Wis., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 26, 2021, declared a dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend represents a 10% increase and is payable on July 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Beloit Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions, and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-beloit-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-increase-of-10-301277197.html

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation

