KEWASKUM, Wis., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regal Ware, an American-owned marketing and manufacturing company anchored in the food and beverage industry, bringing premium products to families since 1945, welcomes three new members to its leadership team. Direct sales veteran Liliana Arce serves as Vice President and General Manager of Saladmaster. Peter Skaalen is the new Vice President of Operations for the SynergyOps Division of Regal Ware. Ron White is the Director of Product Development and will lead the cookware and bakeware lines at American Kitchen Cookware.
Liliana Arce spent 18 years as a Tupperware executive overseeing operations and marketing around the globe, bringing a breadth of experience to Saladmaster. In her role as Vice President and GM of Saladmaster she provides strategic direction and leadership to facilitate and achieve the financial objectives of the business, reporting directly to Regal Ware President & Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Reigle.
Peter Skaalen is joining the team as Vice President of Operations, SynergyOps. Skaalen brings over 30 years of manufacturing engineering experience to Regal Ware. Prior to this, he was the Vice President of Operations for PFERD, Inc. Under Skaalen's leadership the SynergyOps division will be focused on delivering premium products, services, and marketing insights to the global food and beverage market.
Ron White brings 30 years of product development experience to Regal Ware where he was the Senior Director of Global Basketball Systems for Spalding. As the new Director of Product Development, White will focus on delivering premium cookware and bakeware products to the market.
"Regal Ware is thrilled to welcome Liliana, Peter and Ron to our rapidly expanding company," says Reigle. "Their various levels of expertise will help grow the Regal Ware divisions. We look forward to maintaining our company's proud heritage together and to a very bright future ahead."
ABOUT REGAL WARE, INC.
Regal Ware, Inc. is a leading, privately held and family-owned company based in Wisconsin that markets premium food and beverage preparation products. Regal Ware and its divisions bring to market meaningful solutions that enhance and enrich life by bringing families together. Our growing portfolio of premier brands, include Saladmaster®, Lifetime®, American Kitchen® and ESPRO®, are marketed and made available to millions of consumers through an omni-channel approach via direct sales, retail and ecommerce. Regal Ware delivers products and services to its customers in over 60 countries across the globe.
