- Enrollment in RGX-314 programs is on-track, including the pivotal program for the treatment of wet AMD utilizing subretinal delivery, and the Phase II trials for the treatment of wet AMD and DR utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery
- Interim data from RGX-314 Phase II trial for the treatment of wet AMD utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery will be presented at Retina Society 54th Annual Scientific Meeting
- Reported additional positive interim data in May 2021 from RGX-121 Phase I/II trial for the treatment of patients up to 5 years old with MPS II; enrollment continues in Cohort 3 at increased dose
- Expects to file IND for RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne by end of 2021
- $593.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021
REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and recent operational highlights.
"We are well positioned to expand upon the progress we have made in our gene therapy programs over the first half of 2021, including clinical advancements in our RGX-314 programs for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "Earlier this year, we reported additional positive interim data from Cohorts 1 and 2 of our Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 in patients up to 5 years old with MPS II, which included safety, biomarker data, and emerging evidence of systemic enzyme expression and activity in urine and plasma. Patient enrollment in this program continues. In addition, we expect to submit an IND for RGX-202 for the treatment of patients with Duchenne by the end of 2021."
Recent Operational Highlights
Gene Therapy Using NAV Vectors for AAV-Mediated Antibody Delivery
- Pivotal Program for RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD)
- Enrollment is ongoing in ATMOSPHERETM, the first of two planned pivotal trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RGX-314 in patients with wet AMD using the subretinal delivery approach.
- REGENXBIO is on-track to initiate the second pivotal trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD
- Interim data from Cohort 1 (dose level: 2.5x1011 genome copies per eye (gc/eye)) of AAVIATE®, a Phase II trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD, will be presented by a trial investigator at the Retina Society 54th Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago, IL, September 29-October 2, 2021.
- REGENXBIO expects to report interim data from Cohort 2 (5.0x1011 gc/eye) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Patient dosing in Cohort 3 (5.0x1011 gc/eye) is complete.
- Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
- REGENXBIO has completed enrollment of patients in Cohort 1 (2.5x1011 gc/eye) in ALTITUDE™, a Phase II trial for the treatment of DR, and expects to report initial data in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Enrollment of patients in Cohort 2 (5.0x1011 gc/eye) has begun.
- In addition, similar to the AAVIATE trial, REGENXBIO has expanded ALTITUDE and plans to enroll patients in a third cohort.
- Cohort 3 will evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of RGX-314 in up to 20 patients who are neutralizing antibody positive.
- The same dose evaluated in Cohort 2 will be delivered to patients in Cohort 3 (5.0x1011 gc/eye) and, as in previous cohorts, patients will not receive prophylactic immune suppressive corticosteroid therapy before or after administration of RGX-314.
- Research Program for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema
- REGENXBIO expects to provide a program update by the end of 2021.
- Research Program for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases
- REGENXBIO continues to collaborate with Neurimmune AG on research programs targeting both alpha synuclein and tau and expects to provide a program update by the end of 2021.
Gene Therapy Using NAV Vectors for Rare Genetic Diseases
- RGX-202 for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
- REGENXBIO expects to submit an Investigational New Drug application (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne by the end of 2021.
- RGX-121 for the Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II)
- In May 2021, REGENXBIO reported additional positive interim data from the ongoing Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of patients up to 5 years old diagnosed with MPS II. REGENXBIO continues to enroll patients in Cohort 3 at an increased dose of 2.0x1011 GC/g brain mass.
- Enrollment continues in the Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of pediatric patients with MPS II over the age of 5 years old.
- RGX-111 for the Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I)
- Enrollment is ongoing in Cohort 2 of the Phase I/II trial of RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I at an increased dose of 5.0x1010 GC/g brain mass.
- RGX-181 for the Treatment of Late-infantile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis Type 2 (CLN2) Disease
- REGENXBIO plans to provide a program update by the end of 2021.
- RGX-381 for the Treatment of Ocular Manifestations of CLN2 Disease
- REGENXBIO plans to provide a program update by the end of 2021.
Operational Updates
- Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Manufacturing Facility
- REGENXBIO has begun utilizing its new headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. The headquarters include a cGMP facility, which is expected to allow for production of NAV vectors at scales up to 2,000 liters using REGENXBIO's platform suspension cell culture process and is on track to be fully operational starting in the first half of 2022.
NAV Technology Licensee Program Highlights
As of June 30, 2021, REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform was being applied in one marketed product, and multiple clinical stage programs, with 20 partnered programs in total. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Licensees are advancing product candidates in a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease indications.
Recent updates from NAV Technology Licensees include:
- In May 2021, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. reported positive multi-year durability data from its Phase I/II trials of DTX301 for the treatment of Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency and DTX401 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia, both of which use REGENXBIO's AAV8 vector. Ultragenyx plans to dose the first patient in the Phase 3 studies for both programs in the second half of 2021.
- In June 2021, Corlieve Therapeutics announced it had entered into a definitive agreement for uniQure N.V. to acquire Corlieve and its lead program for the treatment of temporal lobe epilepsy, which utilizes REGENXBIO's AAV9 vector and will be known as AMT-260. The transaction closed in July 2021. Under the license and collaboration agreement, REGENXBIO received equity in Corlieve and is eligible to receive milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of AMT-260. As a result of the acquisition, REGENXBIO receives a portion of the €46.3 million in upfront cash uniQure paid to acquire Corlieve, and is eligible to receive a portion of the €203.7 million in additional potential milestones that may be paid to Corlieve shareholders by uniQure.
Marketed NAV Technology Products
REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform is being applied in one marketed product, Zolgensma®. On July 21, 2021, Novartis AG reported second quarter 2021 global Zolgensma sales revenue of $315 million.
Financial Results
Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $593.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $522.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to $216.1 million of aggregate net proceeds received from the Company's follow-on public offering of common stock completed in January 2021, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares in connection with the offering. The increase was partially offset by net cash used in operating activities of $71.0 million, cash used to purchase property and equipment of $50.9 million, and Zolgensma royalties paid to Healthcare Royalty Management, LLC of $22.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Revenues: Revenues were $22.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to Zolgensma royalty revenues, which increased by $6.5 million, from $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 to $18.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. As reported by Novartis, sales of Zolgensma for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 54% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by geographic expansion of product access.
Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $45.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $38.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to clinical trial expenses for our lead product candidates, personnel costs as a result of increased headcount, laboratory and facilities costs, preclinical studies and other early-stage research and development activities.
General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $18.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $15.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount and professional fees for advisory and other services.
Net Loss: Net loss was $57.6 million, or $1.36 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $33.8 million, or $0.91 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Guidance
Based on its current operating plan, REGENXBIO expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $593.0 million as of June 30, 2021, to fund its operations, including the completion of its internal manufacturing capabilities and clinical advancement of its product candidates, into the second half of 2023.
About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
REGENXBIO INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
257,072
$
338,426
Marketable securities
117,665
137,314
Accounts receivable, net
44,394
42,999
Prepaid expenses
13,092
10,505
Other current assets
5,164
1,953
Total current assets
437,387
531,197
Marketable securities
218,220
46,809
Accounts receivable, net
2,808
3,267
Property and equipment, net
106,685
56,467
Operating lease right-of-use assets
62,280
63,815
Restricted cash
1,330
1,330
Other assets
7,692
5,279
Total assets
$
836,402
$
708,164
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
9,354
$
10,622
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
46,761
49,082
Deferred revenue
395
449
Operating lease liabilities
1,709
2,500
Liability related to sale of future royalties
33,335
18,794
Total current liabilities
91,554
81,447
Deferred revenue
3,630
3,783
Operating lease liabilities
82,383
70,153
Liability related to sale of future royalties
151,076
174,504
Other liabilities
514
524
Total liabilities
329,157
330,411
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; 42,555 and 37,476 shares issued
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
905,346
667,181
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,255)
(360)
Accumulated deficit
(396,850)
(289,072)
Total stockholders' equity
507,245
377,753
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
836,402
$
708,164
REGENXBIO INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
License and royalty revenue
$
22,035
$
16,566
$
40,919
$
34,210
Total revenues
22,035
16,566
40,919
34,210
Operating Expenses
Cost of revenues
9,819
4,684
14,670
8,093
Research and development
45,882
38,111
85,604
75,146
General and administrative
18,425
15,554
36,263
30,387
Provision for credit losses and other
135
50
650
117
Total operating expenses
74,261
58,399
137,187
113,743
Loss from operations
(52,226)
(41,833)
(96,268)
(79,533)
Other Income (Expense)
Interest income from licensing
554
1,849
583
2,697
Investment income
399
5,722
979
2,536
Interest expense
(6,366)
—
(13,068)
—
Total other income (expense)
(5,413)
7,571
(11,506)
5,233
Loss before income taxes
(57,639)
(34,262)
(107,774)
(74,300)
Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
—
500
(4)
500
Net loss
$
(57,639)
$
(33,762)
$
(107,778)
$
(73,800)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net
113
1,330
(895)
545
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
113
1,330
(895)
545
Comprehensive loss
$
(57,526)
$
(32,432)
$
(108,673)
$
(73,255)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.36)
$
(0.91)
$
(2.56)
$
(1.98)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
42,510
37,257
42,170
37,180
