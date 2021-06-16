NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker McKenzie and Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) announced that registration is now open for the "Asia SPAC Management Bootcamp," which will be held on July 15th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hong Kong time (July 14th from 9 p.m. to July 15th at 5 a.m. New York time.) The virtual conference is intended for the senior management of VC- and PE-funded private companies from Greater China, Southeast Asia, and India, as well as SPAC sponsors, PIPE funds, investment banks, and SPAC advisors.
Private companies should register here and will be asked to provide basic profile information if they wish to have one-on-ones with funding sources and investment banks.
For all others, please register here for general registration.
SPAC Sponsors, investment banks, PIPE funds, and others who are interested in hosting virtual breakout rooms should contact Crocker Coulson of AUM Media Inc at 312296@email4pr.com or (646) 652-7185.
Educational Panels
The morning session will feature a series of educational panels hosted by MBP on topics of intense interest to Asian companies consider going public via a SPAC merger and to Asian financial teams considering launching one or more SPAC IPOs.
The preliminary list of speakers includes:
A Guide for SPAC Sponsors: How to Launch a Successful SPAC IPO
- Steven Canner, Partner, Baker McKenzie
- Kenneth Hitchner, Chairman of HH&L Acquisition Co.
- Kevin Rumjahn, Managing Director, Credit Suisse
The Short Side: How to Avoid Becoming Subject of an Activist Short Campaign
- Moderator, Drew Bernstein, Co-Managing Partner, MBP
- Dan David, Founder, Wolfpack Research
- Perrie Weiner, Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles and Chair of the North America Securities Litigation Group, Baker McKenzie
Getting SPAC-ready: What You Must Do Now to Pursue a SPAC Merger
- Moderator: Derek Liu, Baker McKenzie
- Christy Albeck, CEO, ALBECK
- Weimin Chen, Head of China, Houlihan Lokey
- Anthony Fowler, Head of Major Financial Lines, AIG
- Rong Liu, Partner, MBP
- Jason Wen, Partner, Baker McKenzie
The PIPE Market: Validating Your Investment Story with Institutional Capital
- Moderator: Derek Poon, Partner, Baker McKenzie
- Crocker Coulson, AUM Media
- John Lee, UBS, Chair Greater China
SPACs for the Long Run: Outlook for SPACs from Southeast Asia, India, and Beyond
- Moderator: Crystal Tse, Deals Reporter, Bloomberg
- Jason Edwards, Founder, VentureCap Insights
- Ashok Lalwani, Partner, Baker McKenzie
- Bob McCooey, Global Head of Capital Markets and Chairman of Asia Pacific, NASDAQ
All panels will be conducted in English with simultaneous translation in Chinese.
The panels will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hong Kong time.
Virtual One-on-One Meeting Rooms for Private Companies
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., private companies considering a SPAC merger can also attend a series of virtual one-on-one breakout rooms hosted by Baker McKenzie to meet with SPAC sponsors seeking merger targets, leading investment banks active with SPACs, and investment funds active in SPAC-related PIPE investments.
These informational meetings will also provide management with an invaluable opportunity to meet with leading experts in securities law, audit, financial statement preparation, investor relations and capital markets consulting, offshore entities, tax strategy, and D&O insurance.
Sponsors for the event include Albeck, AIG, AUM Media, Houlihan Lokey, and VentureCap Insights.
For additional questions about the conference contact 312296@email4pr.com.
About Baker McKenzie
Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex and quickly evolving transactional landscape. To do so successfully requires deep sector and market expertise, agility and efficient approaches to capture business opportunities while minimizing risk. Whether a corporate, investor, financial institution or other stakeholder, Baker McKenzie's transactional lawyers are here to advise on complex legal and commercial issues across: M&A and PE, banking and finance, capital markets, corporate finance, funds, restructuring, projects and natural resources, to maximize deal certainty and secure the intended value of transactions. For more information, visit www.bakermckenzie.com.
About MBP
Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) offers specialized audit and advisory services to support SPAC sponsors and SPAC targets in Asia. MBP and our parent company, Marcum LLP, have been involved in more SPAC transactions than any other audit firm, and we are the only audit firm to have a dedicated SPAC team. MBP performs all audits for Marcum in Greater China, and MBP is a top-five auditor for Chinese companies listed in the U.S.
Our dedicated SPAC team has worked with SPAC sponsors, underwriters, and targets. We draw on wide-ranging experience with the initial public offerings and subsequent business transactions consummated by such companies. MBP has designed our audit platform to deliver the technical expertise, efficiency, and urgency required by SPAC IPOs. And we can provide high-quality, PCAOB-compliant audits for private Asian companies that are contemplating entering a SPAC merger. Learn more at www.marcumbp.com.
