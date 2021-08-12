MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) has opened up university registration for their National Financial Plan Competition (NFPC). This Competition involves undergraduate teams from a financial services curriculum who enter a financial plan for judging based on a fictional family case narrative.
This narrative consists of numbers and family detail history that will be interpreted by the students and presented to a panel of judges. IARFC US Chapter President, Rick Stanzione, RFC® and Monroe Diefendorf Jr., RFC®, combined their many years of practice to develop this case scenario which will be distributed to participating student teams in October. "Year after year, we strive to give the students a financial narrative that challenges them to take their "classroom" learning and apply it to a "real world' scenario," explains Stanzione. "Our hope is that through their research and thought process, they will craft a feasible plan of action for their "fictional" family. My true wish is for the soon-to-be financial professionals to understand that they can make a true difference in the lives of their clients they serve and the ethical responsibility they are soon to undertake."
The IARFC also is looking for Corporate Sponsors and Individual Donors who play a major role in the success of the Competition. "The incorporation of a National Financial Plan Competition is a super cool concept," commented Robert Laraia, RFC®, and whose firm, NorthStar Wealth Partners was a 2021 Corporate Sponsor. "It has allowed our firm to give back to the financial industry while affording the students a chance to utilize the knowledge they are learning in their financial course curriculum."
For those professors who wish to register their teams, please visit http://www.iarfc.org/events/nfpc for specific Rules and Details. The Participation Agreement must be received by September 24 for their students to compete. The Competition judging will be carried out through multiple phases with 3 teams eventually meeting in a Finals round next April, in Cincinnati, OH.
"I encourage professors to present the opportunity to their students and register their teams as soon as possible," noted Vicki Caplinger, IARFC NFPC Coordinator. "After two sessions of virtual judging in 2020 and 2021, I look forward to returning to a live format. It's always fun to see the students presenting their findings and defending their recommendations in person, in front of experienced professionals."
Complete information can be found by visiting http://www.iarfc.org/events/nfpc or by emailing plancomp@iarfc.org.
