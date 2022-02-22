ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The can't-miss conference for safety leaders at all levels is returning to Dallas on May 11 to 13, 2022. DEKRA, a global leader in workplace safety and well-being, announced today that registration for the 2022 Safety in Action® Conference is now open.
There is no better time than a new year to recharge, refocus, and to reevaluate our commitment to health and safety plans that fit the world we live in today. Safety professionals are under more pressure than ever before, with factors such as increased prices, inflation, supply chain issues, and overburdened workers. This year's conference, "Safety Recharged and Refocused," will include the latest industry trends and learnings in exposure reduction, leadership development, and workforce well-being.
"We are excited to bring those driving safety in their organizations together to recharge, refocus, and learn innovative ways to reduce exposure. The knowledge and practical skills that these leaders will gain from peers and experts will set them on a new path of safety excellence." said Angelica Grindle, vice president at DEKRA and the content director for the Safety in Action Conference.
As the largest privately held front-line employee safety gathering in the world, the Safety in Action Conference is in its 35th year. The 2020 and 2021 conferences were held virtually to keep attendees, employees, and communities safe. In 2019, close to 2,000 attendees from 180 companies across 30 industries attended.
This year, attendance has been limited to 500 executives, safety professionals, facilitators, team members, and union leaders.
"There is a lot of talk when it comes to the notion of what a work culture is. Over the last 20 years attending the Safety in Action Conference, our team has picked up the tools to create a culture that empowers our front-line employees. These learned best practices help us keep each other accountable and safe. For 2022, we can't wait to reconnect and re-engage with our peers from across industries and share our best practices," commented Rick Salazar, VIPER facilitator at Armtec Defense Technologies. See what other attendees have to say.
Register for the 2022 Safety in Action Conference, or fill out our interest form for further updates.
About the Safety in Action® Conference
The Safety in Action® Conference is about transforming ideas into outcomes. It is a platform for connecting employees from every level to address top safety issues. Engaging sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety thinking while also addressing the most critical safety issues. A large, diverse group of executives, safety professionals, facilitators, team members, and union leaders attend annually.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-opens-for-the-2022-safety-in-action-conference-in-dallas-301487504.html
SOURCE DEKRA North America