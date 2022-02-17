WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RegScale, a leader in continuous compliance automation for highly regulated public and private sector entities, and Volpe Information Technology Group (VITG), an information technology cybersecurity consulting service firm supporting automation and innovation initiatives for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) program, today announced a strategic partnership to enable customers to accelerate the FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) process.
Together the two companies will help customers accelerate compliance and audit readiness including the requirements for security assessments, authorizations, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.
"Today's customers are often faced with two challenges," said Anil Karmel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, RegScale. "First, they must modernize and pivot from static compliance documentation and processes to digital and automated solutions. Second, they need to reliably submit documentation for FedRAMP ATO knowing that they have done everything necessary in advance to accelerate approval. The partnership with VITG makes both possible."
RegScale helps organizations in and serving heavily regulated industries continuously meet their compliance obligations. The company's continuous compliance automation solution moves organizations from manual compliance processes to an API-centric, automated approach to keep compliance documentation continuously up to date. This is enabled by applying DevOps principles to the process, enabling what RegScale refers to as Regulatory Operations or RegOps. The collaborative capabilities of the platform allow all stakeholders and data owners in the compliance process to work together across platforms to fulfill reporting requirements more quickly and accurately and to visualize their real-time state of compliance either in RegScale or via their business intelligence platform of choice.
"Currently, the entire FedRAMP ATO process can take 24 months or more including preparation, third-party assessment (3PAO) and ATO reviews," said Tom Volpe Jr, Chief Operating Officer, VITG. "This partnership is unique because the two companies bring proven expertise that can help customers avoid costly delays while keeping up with the ongoing compliance and cybersecurity requirements of this detailed process."
The VITG Threat-Based Risk Profiler (VPRO) supports an Authorizing Official (AO)'s decision to issue an ATO. Leveraging the.govCAR methodology recently released by FedRAMP, protection values are assigned to each security control and ranked around the controls ability to Protect, Detect, and Respond to a series of threat actions. RegScale allows companies to leverage VPRO to ensure their readiness to achieve a FedRAMP ATO before they submit for the authorization. This combined solution helps companies achieve a federal government ATO more quickly and reduces costs involved.
Additionally, companies can use the solution to ensure their continued compliance with FedRAMP and NIST controls using VITG's and RegScale's capability to manage compliance and output pre-validated NIST Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) machine readable system security plans (SSPs) for submission to FedRAMP. This approach allows customers to see and verify their compliance in real time, output continuously compliance human- and machine-readable documentation, accelerate audit readiness, and reduce risk.
ABOUT VITG
Established in 2010, Volpe Information Technology Group (VITG) is small business providing information technology (IT) consulting services to commercial and federal government customers. With a core focus on cyber security, VITG delivers next generation IT solutions that remain resilient in today's dynamic threat environment. VITGs' services include Secure Software Development, Cyber Security Consulting, and Information Security Program Development and Support. VITG is currently leading automation and innovation initiatives as a prime contractor to the GSA FedRAMP PMO where it has developed a threat-based risk profiling methodology and has streamlined the documentation review process leveraging the Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL).
ABOUT REGSCALE
Founded in 2021, RegScale delivers continuous compliance automation for heavily regulated industries, freeing organizations from paper via its security and compliance automation software. Through its Continuous Compliance Automation platform, RegScale helps organizations continuously meet any compliance obligation including laws and regulations such as GDPR, NIST, CMMC, and CCPA leveraging an API-centric approach. For more information, visit: https://www.regscale.com/.
