ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reibus International, an online marketplace and solutions provider for industrial metals, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Sweden-based steel and metals trading company Stålgossen. The company will assume the Reibus name and will continue to operate under the leadership of Thomas Andersson.
"We are excited to complete this acquisition as part of the company's European growth plan, said John Armstrong, Founder, and CEO of Reibus. "Stålgossen has a reputation for customer focus, and their team has deep industry knowledge."
Recently, the company announced the opening of a European Headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany, and the appointment of European Managing Director Andreas du Plessis.
"I am delighted to be working with John, Andreas, and the entire Reibus team," said Mr. Andersson. "Our two companies shared a common vision for leveraging technology to solve ingrained problems in our industry. The Reibus platform and global footprint allow us to serve clients better, and the Reibus company culture is unparalleled."
