WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReImagine Science will host its second TEDxReImagineScience event, as part of TED Countdown, on November 6th, 2021.
ReImagine Science is proud to continue its role facilitating public conversation about the next era of science. Countdown, launched by TED in 2020, is a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action.
"We're a scientist-founded non-profit working on how science is done", said Dr. Kennan Salinero, ReImagine Science Executive Director. "We believe this is an excellent place to leverage the power of the TEDx platform for scientists to inspire, inquire and convene around global issues."
The event continues the conversation started at TEDxReImagineScience held on October 24, 2020.
The event will be held online at 9am PST / 12pm EST on November 6, 2021. Advance registration is required. Attendees can register online.
About ReImagine Science
ReImagine Science is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2008 to fundamentally change the way we 'do' science in the United States. It was created on the belief that transformative change in the sciences will better serve humanity, the planet, and science itself.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED Countdown
TED Countdown is a global initiative powered by TED and Future Stewards to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. Countdown combines TED's signature blend of actionable and research-backed ideas, cutting-edge science, and moments of wonder and inspiration to mobilize millions to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the race to a zero-carbon world.
Countdown launched October 2020 via a free live virtual event featuring talks and performances by Pope Francis, Prince William, Christiana Figueres, and Al Gore as well as scientists, activists, artists, schools, and leaders from business and government. One year later—October 2021—The Countdown Summit will bring together hundreds of leaders in Edinburgh, Scotland as TED speakers share a blueprint for a beautiful net-zero future. This plan—along with inspiring stories of local action—will be amplified by hundreds of TEDx Countdown events around the world and through a special global livestream event on October 30.
