CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RelaDyne, one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Enterprise Oil Co., a leading industrial and automotive lubricants blender, packager, and distributor located in Chicago, Illinois.
Enterprise Oil Co. was founded in 1988 as a family-owned company and has carried on that legacy for over 30 years. Throughout the decades, Enterprise Oil Co. has added to its industrial, aviation, metalworking, and automotive product offering to better serve its customer base, as well as innovated and developed new formulations to meet the everchanging market demands. Enterprise Oil Co.'s long-lasting relationship with Ford Motorcraft and Castrol symbolizes the success that has been cultivated in the distribution marketplace. Additionally, Enterprise Oil Co.'s Aviation offering including Eastman products positions the company as a premier supplier to the aviation fluids market.
"Enterprise Oil Co. is excited for the growth opportunities this partnership presents," commented Kyle Kruke, Vice President and owner of Enterprise Oil Co. "RelaDyne's expertise across the industrial, commercial, and automotive segments will enable our existing sales and operations to better serve long-time, loyal customers. Our more than 30-year history in lubrication, custom blending, and distribution services will complement RelaDyne's market leading position in the Chicagoland area. Our strategic alignment with RelaDyne ensures a future full of opportunities for our customers, suppliers, and associates. We are proud to have our family's legacy live on through this combination!"
Enterprise Oil Co. broadens RelaDyne's footprint in the Chicagoland region. "The business at Enterprise Oil Co. offers a significant pre-existing foundation that further expands RelaDyne's presence in Chicago, one of RelaDyne's core markets," noted Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "The combination of Enterprise with RelaDyne will greatly expand our existing custom blending business and provides a great opportunity for us to expand our relationship with Ford Motorcraft, Castrol, and Eastman. Most importantly, we are thrilled to welcome the Enterprise Oil Co. team to the RelaDyne family!"
RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricant, fuel, and reliability services industry. "The acquisition of Enterprise Oil Co. is a continuation of not only our expansion strategy in the Midwest region but our continued focus on diversification and investment into long-term, sustainable growth markets," stated David Schumacher, RelaDyne VP of Business Development. "Our partnership with the Enterprise Oil Co. team expands our core product offering, expands our supplier base, and further solidifies RelaDyne's unparalleled expertise in the automotive, commercial, and industrial sectors, and unmatched service offering for all of our customers. The Kruke family built a phenomenal business, and we are honored to help carry on that legacy for the next generation and beyond."
About RelaDyne
RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 60 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit https://RelaDyne.com.
