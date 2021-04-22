SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relentless Recruiting, a medical sales recruiting firm, has added Sue Lory Reid to its executive recruiting team.
A top performing sales leader in the rare disease biopharma space for decades, Reid has spearheaded diversity gaps by working with historically Black colleges and within minority networks. She will apply her knowledge to help Relentless' clients solve their human capital needs and shortfalls.
Reid will also oversee several new programs at Relentless, including leading diversity hiring conferences, parallel recruiting searches to capture the best diverse talent, and directing creative processes to help companies balance required work experiences with greater inclusion across demographics.
Relentless Recruiting is passionate about bridging diversity hiring gaps in medical companies. "We are true believers that you can have elite talent as well as diversity, inclusion and acceptance," says Kelly Clark, Relentless Recruiting founder. "We want to be the absolute leader in all aspects of recruiting, especially solving diversity gaps once and for all."
About Relentless Recruiting
At Relentless Recruiting, our mission is to help companies change the world for the better and advance candidates' careers. It is our honor to help by connecting relentless talent with the best organizations in medical sales.
Relentless Recruiting was developed out of the realization that the medical industry needed a recruiting firm that truly understands the intricacies of the medical sales industry. Founder Kelly Clark was able to attract an all-star team of like-minded recruiters who were just as dedicated about connecting the right people with the right organizations. The team has leveraged their direct experiences to establish the absolute best processes and technologies in the recruiting industry. They are not only striving to be the best executive recruiters in the medical sales field but the best recruiting firm in any field. For more information, visit http://www.hirerelentless.com.
