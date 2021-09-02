AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two of the most respected and experienced tattoo removal businesses have united to continue the evolution of the rapidly growing industry. Austin-based Removery, the world leader, announced today a key strategic acquisition of Clean Slate Laser, the industry leader in the highly competitive NY/NJ/CT market.
Clean Slate Laser was founded in 2012 by the husband and wife team, Mary & Jeff Garnett. The company has six locations in White Plains, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Huntington LI and Wayne, NJ.
"Clean Slate Laser is one of the premier tattoo removal businesses in the United States. We are thrilled to bring founders, Mary and Jeff, onboard as part of the Removery team," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "We will combine the industry's best technology with some of the most experienced laser specialists in the country. Together, we will continue to lead the industry for tattoo removal results, safety and overall client experience."
Founder, Mary Garnett, is one of the most experienced and highly respected laser technicians in the industry. Her flawless results and attention to safety and quality outcomes have built her a cult-like following of thousands of clients including countless celebrities, TV personalities, professional athletes and tattoo artists. As a former clinical trainer for Cynosure, Mary has trained physicians, nurses and laser techs throughout the U.S. and Canada. "I love helping my clients through their journey. I am thrilled to now be able to expand my influence through the world's largest network of tattoo removal professionals and clinics," said Mary Garnett.
Co-Founder, Jeff Garnett, is a serial entrepreneur with an extensive professional career in Institutional finance, digital marketing and technology. He will lead new business development initiatives for Removery focusing on expanding the availability of professional tattoo removal services to the public through new channels and relationships. "This is an extremely exciting time in the tattoo removal industry," said Jeff. "Safe and effective tattoo removal will soon be as accessible as going to the dentist. I am proud to join the Removery team and look forward to raising the bar for the overall industry."
The addition of Clean Slate expands Removery's presence to 65 locations globally and nine in the NY Tri-State Region.
About Removery
Removery is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world with 65 locations across the U.S., Australia, and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers and have completed more than 250,000 safe and effective laser tattoo removal treatments. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before-and-after pictures, or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit https://Removery.com.
Media Contact
Caitlin Wolf, Removery, 4109352363, caitlin@meshbr.com
SOURCE Removery