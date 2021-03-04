MUNICH, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rencore, the provider of award-winning software essential to governing Microsoft 365, announced their free online event: M365 Governance Mini Summit. The mini summit will benefit IT professionals by providing insights into how to stay in control of Microsoft 365 users and data and how to keep business continuity.
Governance is a broad, sometimes daunting topic with many stakeholders. Information Technology (IT) governance is overseeing IT resources relating to all "contracted" stakeholders that are used to achieve business goals. Therefore, rules and policies must be in place to prevent any action that can potentially jeopardize business data and continuity from an IT perspective.
"IT departments are responsible for how data and information is accessed, moved, and used to keep business continuity," said Matthias Einig, co-founder and CEO at Rencore. "As with all strategies, and particularly Microsoft 365 governance, it must account for the many governance crossovers and stakeholders. You need to not only act on violations internally and externally but pass the information on to those with whom you have shared responsibility and accountability. Our M365 Governance Mini Summit brings experts together to deliver sessions on how to compile and execute a robust Microsoft 365 governance strategy."
Spanning across a total of four days, each session begins promptly at 12 pm EDT/ 6 pm CEST starting on the 29th of March with the Keynote: Information Governance and Records Management, delivered by Microsoft's Malli Vangala and Erica Toelle. Each session is followed by a five-minute break and then a question-and-answer opportunity with the session speakers.
On day two, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Maarten Eekels and serial entrepreneur Jussi Roine will deliver their session: Security? I'm using the cloud, so I'm all good. Microsoft MVP Richard Harbridge follows on day three with: Tackling Governance, Site & Teams Sprawl with Microsoft 365. Matthias Einig and Bjoern Erkens, both from Rencore, deliver: Simplify Governance – Mission Possible, on day four. A fireside chat between Rencore's Charles Collins-Hooper and Bart Evers from Xylos will conclude the mini summit directly after the last session on day four.
The keynote and following sessions last 60 minutes each. Participants will be able to enter and exit all summit sessions as they please.
