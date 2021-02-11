ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RenderSEO, a local search marketing technology company, announces today an exciting partnership with Nextdoor, the neighborhood app that connects neighbors to local businesses. The partnership gives RenderSEO's client base of multi-location businesses the ability to easily connect with Nextdoor's engaged, hyperlocal users.
"We're very excited to partner with Nextdoor." says Rachel Gill, Co-Founder and CRO of RenderSEO. "Nextdoor offers an innovative and unparalleled local experience to businesses and consumers alike. Their offering is of extraordinary value, especially during this time where local businesses need our full support."
Nextdoor is the leading app for neighborhoods, bringing people and businesses together to build their very own communities. All users are verified while businesses set up their own business pages. Nextdoor has seen users surge in the last year throughout the global pandemic, where having a local mindset has proven critical. To help support local businesses, Nextdoor recently launched new promotional tools, like free business posts to spark local conversation and recommendations. Sponsored local deals and regional sponsorship opportunities offer businesses the chance to level up their efforts and precisely target their local customers.
With this partnership, RenderSEO clients will be able to share their businesses on the Nextdoor platform, engage consumers, build their local reputation and ultimately increase revenue.
"In today's environment, more and more people are focused on local establishments," says Melanie Leblanc, Director of Partnerships at RenderSEO. "Nextdoor brings people together in a modern way and helps communities thrive both socially and economically. Solidifying our relationship with Nextdoor was an important step towards success for our team."
ABOUT RENDERSEO
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company with the power to get local businesses found via a one-of-a-kind platform. Launched in 2020, their team of industry experts came together with an important mission: to provide first-class service to clients of all sizes, including agencies and enterprise businesses alike. The RenderSEO technology has been strategically developed to help drive growth at the local level, and it is constantly evolving to stay ahead of industry changes and developments. By tailoring their technology to unique customer needs, RenderSEO helps turn online search into in-store sales. Learn more about RenderSEO at http://www.renderseo.com
ABOUT NEXTDOOR:
Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor to tap into 265,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 4 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia and Canada, with many more to come. We recognize that thriving communities are more than just residents. They're also made up of the local businesses, nonprofits and public agencies that keep our neighborhoods strong and connected. With more than 50 million local business recommendations from neighbors to date on Nextdoor, it's easier than ever to take advantage of the possibilities nearby. Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.
