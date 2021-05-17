ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RenderSEO, a marketing technology company specializing in local search optimization, announced its officially partnering with Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, as a Yelp Advertiser Partner. RenderSEO provides enterprise brands and agencies with an all-in-one listings management platform that organizes and optimizes their online presence, complete with a customer care concierge service.
This new partnership, which marks an important step in expanding RenderSEO's listings reach, will allow their clients to easily publish location information to Yelp via their proprietary platform. Yelp offers many opportunities for businesses to increase their online visibility, and RenderSEO will work with each client to tailor a directory-specific growth plan. Account managers will continuously advise customers on new features and opportunities to boost their online presence and improve their search engine rankings.
RenderSEO's crown jewel is its powerful API, which leverages automation to constantly push the most accurate data to listings across various directories. The API also optimizes outgoing data to ensure peak performance on search engines.
"Our new partnership with Yelp is set to significantly expand our sphere of impact," said RenderSEO's Lindsay Holesh, chief strategy officer and co-founder. "Given its popularity and industry relevance, adding Yelp to our partner network will help us add an important new dimension to our deeply insightful reporting and analytics."
"Now more than ever, the accuracy of online business information and its syndication at scale is a critical business need. As brands update content online to provide the most up-to-date information to their customers, we're thrilled that RenderSEO has integrated Yelp into their offering," said Jim Chappelle, senior director, business development at Yelp. "RenderSEO's integration will enable their customers to manage their location content updates, enabling them to reach Yelp's high-intent audience."
About RenderSEO
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company with the power to get local businesses found via a one-of-a-kind platform. Launched in 2020, their team of industry experts came together with an important mission: to provide first-class service to clients of all sizes, including agencies and enterprise businesses alike. The RenderSEO technology has been strategically developed to help drive growth at the local level, and it is constantly evolving to stay ahead of industry changes and developments. By tailoring their technology to unique customer needs, RenderSEO helps turn online search into in-store sales.
