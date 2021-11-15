GURGAON, India, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASADQ: RNW), India's leading renewable energy company today announced that it will issue its first half and second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings report after the market closes on November 17, 2021.
A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 18, 2021. The conference call can be accessed live via at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e5mfmik9 or by phone (toll-free) by dialing US/Canada: (855) 881 1339, UK: 0800 051 8245, India: 0008 0010 08443, SG: 800 101 2785, Japan: 005 3116 1281 or +61 7 3145 4010 (toll). A transcript / audio replay will be available following the call on the ReNew Investor Relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events.
About ReNew Power (or "ReNew"): ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of September 30, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.
