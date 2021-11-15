ReNew Power Private Limited

ReNew Power Private Limited

 By ReNew Power Private Limited

GURGAON, India, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASADQ: RNW), India's leading renewable energy company today announced that it will issue its first half and second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings report after the market closes on November 17, 2021.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 18, 2021. The conference call can be accessed live via at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e5mfmik9 or by phone (toll-free) by dialing US/Canada: (855) 881 1339, UK: 0800 051 8245, India: 0008 0010 08443, SG: 800 101 2785, Japan: 005 3116 1281 or +61 7 3145 4010 (toll). A transcript / audio replay will be available following the call on the ReNew Investor Relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events.

About ReNew Power (or "ReNew"): ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of September 30, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-announces-date-and-conference-call-details-for-first-half-and-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-report-301423926.html

SOURCE ReNew Power Private Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.