GURUGRAM, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its fourth quarter (January-March 2022) earnings report for FY22 after the close of the market on June 14, 2022.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM EDT (6:00 PM IST) on June 15, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5qv96gc3 or by phone (toll-free) by dialling:

US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339 

UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245 

Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959   

India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443 

Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785 

Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806 

Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281 

Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events 

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of May 31, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Press Enquiries

Kamil Zaheer

kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in 

+ 91 9811538880

Karan Anand

karan.anand@renewpower.in

+ 91 9833372732

Investor Enquiries

Nathan Judge

Anunay Shahi

ir@renewpower.in 

 

