Top cybersecurity company TrustedSec is hosting a grand opening ceremony on May 6 for its new 20,000 square foot corporate complex in Fairlawn, Ohio. The new facility includes state-of-the-art cybersecurity features, including a Cyber War Room, Digital Forensics Lab, Cyber Incident Intrusion Center and a Device Hacking Lab for testing Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
FAIRLAWN, Ohio, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrustedSec, a globally renowned "ethical hacking" company that advises Fortune 500s and governments, is hosting a grand opening ceremony with city officials on May 6th for its new high-tech corporate headquarters in Fairlawn, Ohio.
The new three-story, 20,000 square foot corporate complex in Fairlawn will serve as ground zero for the global cybersecurity operations of TrustedSec, which range from elite hacking tests and cyber incident response to digital forensics investigations. The new facility includes many state-of-the-art cybersecurity features, including a Cyber War Room, Digital Forensics Lab, Cyber Incident Intrusion Center and a Device Hacking Lab for testing Internet of Things (IoT) devices, medical devices, ATMs and other important products.
The Fairlawn complex serves as a cybersecurity hub both regionally and globally, including a cutting-edge "Hacking Bay" where the company will host advanced security training, hacking workshops and coding events for the information security community, businesses and students.
"We are excited to begin TrustedSec's next chapter in Fairlawn, where we have big plans not only for the company, but also for the local community," said David Kennedy, the founder and CEO of TrustedSec, and a former hacker for the National Security Agency (NSA). "Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is right now, between the rise in geopolitical tensions and the continuing surge in ransomware and financial fraud attacks. Companies are on the front lines of this new cyber conflict, and we are seeing a tremendous increase in demand for our services. With our new complex in Fairlawn, we will be able to not only expand our business operations, but also position the region as a central hub for cybersecurity training and development for the world's largest companies."
The new world-class facility will bring regular visits to Fairlawn from the Fortune 500. TrustedSec advises many of the world's leading companies and has designed special accommodations in the new facility to host top executives for cybersecurity meetings and threat modeling sessions.
"We are thrilled to have a world-class company like TrustedSec choose Fairlawn for the site of its corporate headquarters, and we look forward to working with them to make our region a key destination for cybersecurity services and training," said Mayor William Roth Jr.
TrustedSec has grown rapidly in recent years, and the new corporate complex in Fairlawn is key to this long-term growth. TrustedSec already has a Phase 2 expansion plan for the new building.
The May 6th grand opening event will be held at 10 a.m. Those in attendance will include TrustedSec CEO David Kennedy and other company executives, Mayor William Roth Jr. and members of Fairlawn's City Council. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and full indoor tours of the new facility. Food and beverages will be provided.
For more information about the grand opening event, contact Chris Boesch, TrustedSec VP of Sales & Marketing, at 877.550.4728 ext. 7032 or chris.boesch@trustedsec.com.
ABOUT TRUSTEDSEC
TrustedSec is a world leader in cybersecurity program development, cyber attack simulations, incident response and digital forensic investigations. Founded in 2012, the company advises many well-known brands in the technology, financial, healthcare, automotive and manufacturing industries. It also consults for governments and provides training for the US military's Cyber Protection Teams. The company's founder, David Kennedy, is a former hacker for the National Security Agency (NSA) and Marine Corps, where he specialized in signals intelligence and cyber warfare operations. He also served as a technical advisor for The Mr. Robot show on USA Network, and has twice testified before Congress as a cybersecurity expert witness. http://www.trustedsec.com
Michael Sias
Firm 19 for TrustedSec
(954) 361-3963
Media Contact
Michael Sias, TrustedSec, 1 (954) 361-3963, inquiry@firm19.com
SOURCE TrustedSec