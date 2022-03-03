GRANTS PASS, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software solution, has acquired TrueRent, an all-in-one property management system designed for property owners and property managers to save time and streamline tenant interaction. Rentec Direct and TrueRent officially entered an acquisition agreement on January 20, 2022.
"TrueRent is an outstanding company who has not only built a platform that ultimately serviced tens of thousands of property managers, but also holds core values that include providing an innovative product and amazing customer support to their clients," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "We found that our values aligned well with theirs, and are pleased to give their clients even more options for streamlining their real estate business by providing them an automated migration path to the Rentec Direct platform."
Founded in 2009, Rentec Direct is one of the highest-rated professional property management software solutions on the market and the third-largest property management software system in its sector. The company serves more than 25,000 landlords and property managers who own over 750,000 units across the country. TrueRent was founded in 2013 and has continued to grow and innovate over the years by providing essential features integrated into one accessible and affordable software. Both companies were founded as a result of two entrepreneurs investing in and managing rental properties themselves, finding inefficiencies in the industry as their real estate portfolios began to grow.
"We have always strived to provide user-centric software, with exceptional service and enhanced features," said Haley Anastassiou, Co-Founder of TrueRent. "We shared a vision with Rentec Direct and feel confident knowing our customers will be in great hands."
All TrueRent subscribers now have access to a Rentec Direct property management software account, and an automated data migration process to move their data to the new platform that has extensive features and award-winning customer service. Rentec Direct began migrating TrueRent client data to the Rentec Direct platform on February 9, 2022 and TrueRent will formally discontinue operations on March 20, 2022.
