GRANTS PASS, Ore., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the award-winning property management software solution, recently announced a new software integration with Zumper, North America's largest privately owned rental listing platform. Rentec Direct's property manager and landlord clients can now syndicate rental listings to Zumper along with other top listing sites in the powerful Rentec Direct syndication network. The new integration is part of Rentec's ongoing mission to provide the most effective listing options and lead generation opportunities to agents, brokers, owners and property managers.
"Tenant turnover and property vacancies are one of the most costly circumstances landlords and property managers will encounter in terms of both time and money," said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. "Creating a compelling property advertisement that will get in front of as many eyes as possible can be one of the most effective ways to find qualified tenants and end vacancies quickly. We are proud to offer our clients a robust rental listing syndication network that now includes Zumper, a powerful rental search website used by millions of renters."
Rentec Direct clients can now syndicate up to five free rental listings per month to Zumper. In order to exceed Zumper's five free listing limit, clients can sign up for a paid account with Zumper. Zumper's vast network allows landlords and property managers to reach more renters, receive quality leads and fill rental vacancies as quickly as possible.
Rentec's syndication network alleviates the need for users to upload property information to multiple locations – instead, the software will complete all of the work. Additional rental listing sites, included in the Rentec Direct syndication network include Apartments.com, ApartmentList, Dwellsy, Homes.com, Hunt.com, Oodle, Realtor.com, RentBits, RentPath, Trovit and Zillow.
To learn more about the new Rentec Direct and Zumper integration, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/rentec-direct-zumper-syndication.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for five years in a row (as of 2021), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
