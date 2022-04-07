Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services, Inc.)

Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services, Inc.)

 By Republic Services, Inc.

PHOENIX, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on republicservices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598 (International), passcode "Republic Services."

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164688/f2041dfc10. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through May 12, 2022, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 (International), passcode 8196868. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at republicservices.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior service offerings while partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-inc-sets-date-for-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301519895.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

