RESTON, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rescue Reston is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members, John McCrea and Douglas Britt. Both have been long standing active volunteers for Rescue Reston.
"The addition of John and Doug will add additional expertise and energy into steadfastly defending against development of two of the largest contiguous areas of Reston's green open spaces, both of which are part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed," said Connie Hartke, President of Rescue Reston.
John McCrea and his family have enjoyed the Reston lifestyle for nearly 25 years. John is grateful for the Reston combination of Live, Work, and Play. He started a successful business in Reston. The McCrea daughters attended the Reston public schools and have been active with the Reston Swim teams, lifeguarded with RA, and have enjoyed watersports on the Reston Lakes. John was an Assistant Soccer Coach with Reston Soccer and the entire family enjoys the 55 miles of trails in Reston, as well as Lake Fairfax Park. John and his wife Trudy are devoted to the preservation of the open space of Reston for the generations to come.
Douglas Britt is a Virginia Master Naturalist and holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Biology from Purdue University and the University of Toledo, respectively. He has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of four professional service organizations working in the fields of basic and applied life sciences, conservation biology and ecological restoration, and bioastronautics and astrobiology. He was twice awarded NASA's Public Service Medal for scientific contributions to the agency. Mr. Britt has authored several scientific articles and testified to Congress on emerging energy and environmental issues. He and his wife Penny have resided in Reston since 1975. He has served on Reston Association's Board of Directors and its Lakes, Boats & Docks Working Group. He was instrumental in Reston's acceptance into the prestigious Biophilic Cities Network. Currently he serves as Chairman of Reston Association's Environmental Advisory Committee while also serving on the Fairfax County Community-wide Energy and Climate Action Plan (CECAP) Task Force. His hobbies are golf, fly fishing, and gardening.
About Rescue Reston
Rescue Reston is a grass-roots organization working to defend Reston's recreational green space at Hidden Creek Country Club and Reston National Golf Course from residential housing or any site development other than a golf course or comparable open space. The land use designation of both properties is private recreation use, more specifically to remain as golf courses. They serve as wildlife corridors and in conjunction with Reston Association's walking paths along and crossing, are an amenity that can be enjoyed by all. To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.rescuereston.org, like us on https://www.facebook.com/rescuereston, and follow us on Twitter @RescueReston.
Rescue Reston asks that readers go to its website and subscribe to its newsletter.
Media Contact
Connie Hartke, Rescue Reston, +1 (571) 205-8874, info@rescuereston.org
SOURCE Rescue Reston