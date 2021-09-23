HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended June 30, 2021.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Total revenue increased 4.2% to $8.2 million
- Platform revenue up 34% to $1.4 million, Annual recurring revenue up 32% to $5.9 million.
- Total gross margin improved 160 basis points to 33.4%.
- Earnings of nil per share, unchanged from the prior-year quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA of $134,000, compared to $146,000
Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Total revenue increased 2.2% to $31.8 million
- Platform revenue of $5.1 million, a 32% increase, with a 38% increase in total Platform deployments to 553
- Total gross margin increased 140 basis points to 32.4%
- Loss of ($0.01) per share, compared to ($0.03) per share Adjusted EBITDA of $700,000, an improvement of $557,000
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $11.0 million, up $1.7 million compared to prior year end
"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results reflect the continued momentum across our organization. The third and fourth quarter represented the two best quarters for net platform deployments in company history, contributing to 152 net new deployments for the year," said Roy W. Olivier, Interim President and CEO of Research Solutions. "Through new partnerships and product initiatives - including the recent launch of our Article Galaxy 3.0 platform – our users are capable of accessing information in a faster, more simplified manner. These items, combined with our ongoing sales and marketing improvements and strong balance sheet, leave us well-positioned for continued progress in fiscal 2022."
Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Total revenue increased 4.2% to $8.2 million, compared to $7.9 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Platform subscription revenue increased 34% to $1.4 million compared to approximately $1.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 41 net new added in the quarter, and upselling current platform customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $5.9 million, up 6% sequentially and 32% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $6.8 million, relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Transaction customers count for the quarter was 1,132, compared to 1,087 customers in the prior year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 160 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 33.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.
Total operating expenses were $2.8 million, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development, and administrative personnel costs.
Net loss in the fourth quarter was ($89,000), or nil per share, compared to a net loss of ($1,000), or nil per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $134,000, compared to $146,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Total revenue increased 2.2% to $31.8 million, compared to $31.1 million in fiscal 2020.
Platform subscription revenue was $5.1 million, a 32% increase over the prior year. The increase was primarily due an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments and upselling current platform customers.
Transaction revenue was $26.6 million, a 2% decrease compared to the previous year. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in order volume.
Total gross margin improved 140 basis points over the prior year to 32.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.
Total operating expenses were $10.6 million compared to $10.5 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development personnel costs.
Net loss from continuing operations improved by $495,000 over the prior year to ($285,000). Net loss per share improved by $0.02 from fiscal 2020, to $(0.01) per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $700,000, compared to $143,000 in the prior year (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2021, amounted to $11.0 million compared to $9.3 million as of June 30, 2020. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.
Conference Call
Research Solutions Interim President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10016429
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until October 14, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10016429, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 1,429,159
$ 1,066,630
$ 362,529
34.0%
Transactions
6,788,494
6,819,150
(30,656)
-0.4%
Total Revenue
8,217,653
7,885,780
331,873
4.2%
Gross Profit:
Platforms
1,171,840
913,389
258,450
28.3%
Transactions
1,570,376
1,595,144
(24,768)
-1.6%
Total Gross Profit
2,742,216
2,508,533
233,682
9.3%
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
82.0%
85.6%
-3.6%
Transactions
23.1%
23.4%
-0.3%
Total Gross Profit
33.4%
31.8%
1.6%
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
521,220
692,096
(170,876)
-24.7%
Technology and product development
732,371
537,830
194,541
36.2%
General and administrative
1,354,244
1,132,483
221,761
19.6%
Depreciation and amortization
2,694
3,746
(1,052)
-28.1%
Stock-based compensation
221,589
143,054
78,535
54.9%
Foreign currency translation loss
(890)
4,214
(5,104)
-121.1%
Total Operating Expenses
2,831,228
2,513,423
317,805
12.6%
Income (loss) from operations
(89,012)
(4,890)
(84,122)
-1720.4%
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income (expense)
263
4,306
(4,043)
-93.9%
Provision for income taxes
(127)
25
(152)
608.0%
Gain on sale of disc'd operations
-
-
-
Total Other Income (Expenses):
136
4,331
(4,195)
-96.9%
Net income (loss)
$ (88,876)
$ (559)
(88,317)
-15,810.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 134,381
$ 146,124
$ (11,743)
8.0%
Quarter Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 5,554,595
$ 4,149,830
$ 1,404,765
33.9%
Incremental ARR
325,584
296,258
29,326
9.9%
End of Period
$ 5,880,179
$ 4,446,088
$ 1,434,091
32.3%
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
512
374
138
36.9%
Incremental Deployments
41
27
14
51.9%
End of Period
553
401
152
37.9%
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 10,849
$ 11,096
$ (247)
-2.2%
End of Period
$ 10,633
$ 11,088
$ (454)
-4.1%
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
845
808
37
4.6%
Academic customers
287
279
8
2.9%
Total customers
1,132
1,087
45
4.1%
Fiscal Full Year Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year
Year Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 5,135,565
$ 3,890,689
$ 1,244,876
32.0%
Transactions
26,620,780
27,168,048
(547,268)
-2.0%
Total Revenue
31,756,345
31,058,737
697,608
2.2%
Gross Profit:
Platforms
4,223,595
3,246,551
977,044
30.1%
Transactions
6,062,419
6,391,331
(328,912)
-5.1%
Total Gross Profit
10,286,014
9,637,882
648,132
6.7%
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
82.2%
83.4%
-1.2%
Transactions
22.8%
23.5%
-0.8%
Total Gross Profit
32.4%
31.0%
1.4%
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
2,073,878
2,508,238
(434,360)
-17.3%
Technology and product development
2,644,274
2,121,978
522,296
24.6%
General and administrative
4,867,659
4,864,783
2,876
0.1%
Depreciation and amortization
11,522
23,654
(12,132)
-51.3%
Stock-based compensation
1,007,673
951,595
56,078
5.9%
Foreign currency translation loss
(35,960)
19,529
(55,489)
-284.1%
Total Operating Expenses
10,569,046
10,489,777
79,269
0.8%
Income (loss) from operations
(283,032)
(851,895)
568,862
66.8%
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income (expense)
1,147
80,044
(78,897)
-98.6%
Provision for income taxes
(3,204)
(7,836)
4,632
59.1%
Gain on sale of disc'd operations
-
117,445
(117,445)
-100.0%
Total Other Income (Expenses):
(2,057)
189,653
(191,710)
-101.1%
Net income (loss)
$ (285,089)
$ (662,242)
377,152
57.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 700,203
$ 142,883
$ 557,319
-390.1%
Year Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 4,446,088
$ 3,224,672
$ 1,221,416
37.9%
Incremental ARR
1,434,091
1,221,416
212,675
17.4%
End of Period
$ 5,880,179
$ 4,446,088
$ 1,434,091
32.3%
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
401
301
100
33.2%
Incremental Deployments
152
100
52
52.0%
End of Period
553
401
152
37.9%
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 11,088
$ 10,713
$ 374
3.5%
End of Period
$ 10,633
$ 11,088
$ (454)
-4.1%
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
825
841
(16)
-1.8%
Academic customers
285
278
7
2.3%
Total customers
1,110
1,119
(9)
-0.8%
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ (88,876)
$ (559)
$ (88,317)
15810.2%
Add (deduct):
Other income (expense)
(263)
(4,306)
4,043
93.9%
Foreign currency translation loss
(890)
4,214
(5,104)
-121.1%
Provision for income taxes
127
(25)
152
-608.0%
Depreciation and amortization
2,694
3,746
(1,052)
-28.1%
Stock-based compensation
221,589
143,054
78,535
54.9%
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 134,381
$ 146,124
$ (11,743)
-8.0%
Year Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ (285,089)
$ (662,242)
$ 377,152
57.0%
Add (deduct):
-
Other income (expense)
(1,147)
(80,044)
78,897
98.6%
Foreign currency translation loss
(35,960)
19,529
(55,489)
-284.1%
Provision for income taxes
3,204
7,836
(4,632)
-59.1%
Depreciation and amortization
11,522
23,654
(12,132)
-51.3%
Stock-based compensation
1,007,673
951,595
56,078
5.9%
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
(117,445)
117,445
100.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 700,203
$ 142,883
$ 557,319
-390.1%
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding improved liquidity, an expanded investor base and driving long-term shareholder value as a result of listing on Nasdaq, continued momentum in the Company's business and financial performance, and the Company's strong outlook. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,004,337
$
9,311,556
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $51,495 and $88,485, respectively
4,717,453
4,449,260
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
270,252
241,747
Prepaid royalties
904,921
720,367
Total current assets
16,896,963
14,722,930
Other assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $824,123 and $804,999, respectively
20,755
11,276
Deposits and other assets
906
6,155
Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $463,022 and $390,691, respectively
—
72,331
Total assets
$
16,918,624
$
14,812,692
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
6,687,188
$
6,349,845
Deferred revenue
4,804,351
3,524,507
Lease liability, current portion
—
79,326
Total current liabilities
11,491,539
9,953,678
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,498,215 and 26,032,263 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
26,498
26,032
Additional paid-in capital
26,982,052
26,134,819
Accumulated deficit
(21,461,888)
(21,176,799)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(119,577)
(125,038)
Total stockholders' equity
5,427,085
4,859,014
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,918,624
$
14,812,692
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Years Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Revenue:
Platforms
$
5,135,565
$
3,890,689
Transactions
26,620,780
27,168,048
Total revenue
31,756,345
31,058,737
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
911,970
644,138
Transactions
20,558,361
20,776,717
Total cost of revenue
21,470,331
21,420,855
Gross profit
10,286,014
9,637,882
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
10,557,524
10,466,123
Depreciation and amortization
11,522
23,654
Total operating expenses
10,569,046
10,489,777
Loss from operations
(283,032)
(851,895)
Other income
1,147
80,044
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
(281,885)
(771,851)
Provision for income taxes
(3,204)
(7,836)
Loss from continuing operations
(285,089)
(779,687)
Gain from sale of discontinued operations
—
117,445
Net loss
(285,089)
(662,242)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
5,461
(15,453)
Comprehensive loss
$
(279,628)
$
(677,695)
Loss per common share:
Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted
$
—
$
—
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
26,008,368
24,760,790
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Years Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(285,089)
$
(662,242)
Gain from sale of discontinued operations
—
(117,445)
Loss from continuing operations
(285,089)
(779,687)
Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,522
23,654
Amortization of lease right
72,331
119,914
Fair value of vested stock options
631,335
610,634
Fair value of vested restricted common stock
376,338
340,961
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(268,193)
43,909
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(28,505)
199,289
Prepaid royalties
(184,554)
(720,367)
Deposits and other assets
5,360
8,094
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
337,343
1,486,950
Deferred revenue
1,279,844
1,214,301
Lease liability
(79,326)
(129,187)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,868,406
2,418,465
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(19,854)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,854)
—
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
88,850
—
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
237,501
1,875,000
Common stock repurchase and retirement
(178,012)
(321,601)
Repurchase of stock options and warrants
(308,313)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(159,974)
1,553,399
Effect of exchange rate changes
4,203
(13,398)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,692,781
3,958,466
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
9,311,556
5,353,090
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
11,004,337
$
9,311,556
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
3,204
$
7,836
