LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Resmark Companies, a leading residential real estate investment manager, has appointed two senior corporate women executives: Laura Lynton as Executive Vice President, Asset Management and Gail S. Migita as Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs.
"We are immensely pleased to add these two preeminent executives to our company," said Mitchell Goodman, Chief Operating Officer. "They bring a wealth of expertise and talent that will be invaluable to helping us attain our strategic and growth goals over the next few years. Further, their experience in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) will strengthen the firm's ongoing initiatives."
Ms. Lynton oversees Resmark's asset management practice and is a member of the Investment Committee. She is extensively involved in business plan development, new investment origination, asset and property management and investor reporting.
Ms. Lynton has a wide range of experience in commercial real estate in both private equity and various debt platforms with commercial banks, insurance companies and commercial backed mortgage securities. She has led acquisition, construction, disposition, lending, asset management, underwriting and restructuring for multifamily, industrial, office, hospitality, mixed-use and retail properties, most recently for JPMorgan's Real Estate Banking Group. She previously held positions with U.S. Bank, ING Real Estate Finance, Morgan Stanley CMBS and SunAmerica/AIG.
Currently completing a Master's degree in Real Estate Development at the University of Southern California, Ms. Lynton holds a B.A. from the University of California/Los Angeles. She also attended the Leadership Development Program at the Nyenrode Business Universiteit in The Netherlands. She is a volunteer for Heal the Bay and Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Ms. Migita provides strategic and legal advice across Resmark's investment, underwriting, asset management, legal compliance and risk activities. She also is involved in strategy development and corporate practices for the firm's ESG and DEI initiatives.
Before joining Resmark, Ms. Migita was an attorney at leading real estate law firm, Cox, Castle & Nicholson, where she worked extensively on Resmark's legal affairs. She has broad transactional real estate experience representing homebuilders, institutional investors, senior housing developers and operators and commercial real estate developers and owners, working in all property types including land, residential, industrial, office, retail and multifamily. She has handled individual property as well as large multi-state portfolio transactions.
Ms. Migita received a B.A. in East Asian Studies, a B.S. in Gerontology and a Master of Science in Gerontology from the University of Southern California. She then earned her J.D. degree from the University of California/Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall).
Both executives are located at Resmark's headquarters in Westwood.
About The Resmark Companies
Founded in 1995, Resmark is a leading residential real estate investment manager that provides capital to premier homebuilders, land developers, and multifamily developers across the United States. As a fiduciary to its investors, Resmark is a best practices aggregator that provides preferred access to America's best residential developers. The firm has participated in more than 250 investments encompassing over 85,000 single-family and multifamily residential units. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Resmark operates nationally and maintains offices in select target markets. For additional information, please visit http://www.resmark.com
