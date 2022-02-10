DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Resmark Companies, a leading residential real estate investment manager, has opened a regional headquarters in Denver and named Matthew P. Osborn as Senior Vice President, Investments, with responsibility for new residential investments in Colorado, Utah and Arizona.
Assuming a new position for Resmark, Osborn is responsible for originating and underwriting land, single-family for-sale, single-family for rent, multifamily, and purpose-built single-family investments throughout the tri-state region. He currently is actively identifying new investments and local joint venture partners in each market.
Resmark currently manages various investments in the region and is looking to significantly expand its footprint.
"Resmark has been active in the region for a number of years and has successfully completed for-sale and multifamily residential projects in Arizona, Colorado and Utah totaling over 50,000 units," said Ziv Cohen, Chief Investment Officer for Resmark. "Now we plan to focus more resources in these fast growing states to help fill their deep unmet demand for housing, and we are confident that Matt will provide the leadership we need to further enhance our presence in the region," he noted.
Osborn previously managed the Colorado market as a Regional Partner with JEN Partners, LLC and oversaw entitlement, development and builder partner sales of a 2,500-home master planned community in Parker, CO. Prior to this position, he was the Colorado Division President for TRI Pointe Homes, responsible for leading its Colorado market entry from 2012 to 2018. Over the previous 20 years, he held various positions with Village Homes, leading planning, marketing, homebuilding and becoming its president in 2010.
Osborn has held leadership positions in various industry organizations, including the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Denver (serving as President in 2008), the Urban Land Institute (serving on the Residential Neighborhood Development Council), and the Colorado Association of Home Builders (serving as Chairman of the Board in 2022). He is also a member of the Advisory Board of The Challenge Foundation. He holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Boston College and an MBA from the University of Denver.
About The Resmark Companies
Founded in 1995, Resmark is a leading residential real estate investment manager that provides capital to premier homebuilders, land developers, and multifamily developers across the United States. As a fiduciary to its investors, Resmark is a best practices aggregator that provides preferred access to America's best residential developers. The firm has participated in more than 260 investments encompassing over 85,000 single-family and multifamily residential units. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Resmark operates nationally and maintains offices in select target markets. For additional information, please visit http://www.resmark.com
