MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is pleased to welcome two new members to RESOLVE's Physicians Council. Membership of this council is composed of leading physicians in the United States who are deeply committed to RESOLVE's mission to ensure that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act.
RESOLVE welcomes the following new members to the Physicians Council:
- Michael Alper, MD, Boston IVF
- Alan Penzias, MD, Boston IVF
"It's an honor to recognize Dr. Alper and Dr. Penzias, two icons in this field, who embrace all that RESOLVE stands for – improving the lives of people struggling to build their family," said Barbara Collura, President / CEO, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. "These physicians have not only made a significant investment annually in ensuring RESOLVE has the resources to fulfill its mission, but they offer their advice and counsel, and spread the good work of RESOLVE."
Alper and Penzias join the fifteen members currently sitting on the Physicians Council:
- Jason G. Bromer, MD, Shady Grove Fertility
- Alan Copperman, MD, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York
- Kevin Doody, MD, The Center for Assisted Reproduction (CARE)
- Richard V. Grazi, MD, Genesis Fertility
- Jason Griffith, MD, Houston Fertility Institute
- Jani R. Jensen, MD, Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates
- Sigal Klipstein, MD, InVia Fertility Specialists
- Mark P. Leondires, MD, Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut
- Samantha M. Pfeifer, MD, The Ronald O. Perelman and Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine of Weill Cornell Medical College
- Isaac E. Sasson, MD, PhD, Shady Grove Fertility
- Peter N. Schlegel, MD, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- John Storment, MD, FertilityAnswers
- Mark P. Trolice, MD, Fertility CARE – The IVF Center
- Eric A. Widra, MD, Shady Grove Fertility
- Alison Zimon, MD, CCRM-Boston
One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. For more information, please visit http://www.resolve.org.
About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association: Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.
