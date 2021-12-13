NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelso & Company, a North American-focused middle market private equity firm based in New York, has completed an investment in ReSource Pro, taking a majority interest in the company. ReSource Pro is a market leader in business process solutions for the P&C insurance industry.
The partnership between Kelso and ReSource Pro will enable the company to continue its long-term growth strategy, adding expertise and resources to enhance client value and expand its global operations. ReSource Pro will continue to operate as an independent, privately held entity and maintain its management team. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
"We are thrilled to partner with the ReSource Pro team. ReSource Pro is highly differentiated in its market, which is a testament to the company's unique value proposition and deep understanding of the insurance industry," said Chris Collins, managing director of Kelso. "We are excited to support the ReSource Pro team with expertise and capital as they accelerate their already impressive growth trajectory in a highly attractive market," added Steve Dutton, managing director of Kelso.
Headquartered in New York with service operations across the U.S., China and India, ReSource Pro focuses on delivering improved growth and profitability to insurance organizations. The company was founded in 2003 and has grown from a start-up to a global enterprise with more than 5,000 employees. In addition to its market-leading rate of client retention, ReSource Pro has also been named one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine for the past 13 consecutive years.
"All of us at ReSource Pro are excited to be partnering with Kelso. They bring deep industry knowledge and broad experience of building successful growth companies." said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro. "With Kelso's support we are committed to expanding our best in class services, solutions and innovation to agents, brokers and carriers."
The transaction closed in December 2021. Lincoln International LLC acted as ReSource Pro's advisor. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP advised Kelso in connection with the transaction.
About ReSource Pro
ReSource Pro brings integrated operational solutions to insurance organizations to improve growth, profitability and insurance outcomes. Headquartered in New York, ReSource Pro's global service centers address client operational needs around the clock. Recognized as an industry thought leader and listed as one of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies annually since 2009, the company is renowned for its focus on innovation, service excellence and trusted partnerships, and its unique productivity platform for insurance operations. More than 5,000 ReSource Pro employees provide dedicated support to hundreds of insurance organizations, consistently achieving a +97% client retention rate over a decade. For more information, please visit http://www.resourcepro.com.
About Kelso
Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested over $15 billion of equity capital in 134 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm's investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporate partners. Kelso has significant experience investing in financial services, having deployed over $3 billion of equity capital in the sector over the past decade. For more information, please visit http://www.kelso.com.
