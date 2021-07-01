TULSA, Okla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResourceOne, a Moore company, today announced the appointment of Holly Weinzapfel to vice president. In her new role, her responsibilities will be expanded to include account management of enterprise accounts, strategic planning and business development. ResourceOne provides direct mail, digital and media solutions, analytics and strategic consulting for nonprofits and organizations to increase brand awareness and donor relations.
"My father worked in Chicago during the 'golden age' of ad agencies, so I grew up with a deep interest and passion for marketing and advertising that continues to this day," said Weinzapfel. "Working with ResourceOne and their clients has allowed me to apply this passion and develop amazing cutting-edge programs for some of the largest and well-respected nonprofits in the world."
Weinzapfel's appointment to this role aligns with ResourceOne's commitment to excellence and client growth. Weinzapfel has proven herself a leader and trusted client advisor in all aspects of client management including distribution, analytics, strategy and development.
"Holly excels at providing strategic insights and analytical direct response marketing for her clients through collaboration and creative solutions," said Jeff Pelcher, president of ResourceOne. "In this new role, she will continue to build internal and external relationships with current and potential clients, solidify brand identities and manage strategic development for campaigns."
Prior to joining ResourceOne, Weinzapfel worked for Gannett Direct Marketing in Louisville, Kentucky, and was an account executive for Haynes & Partners. Her work for The American Legion, Vietnam Women's Memorial, the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Citizens Flag Alliance perfectly exemplifies her knowledge of missions and ability to combine history, fundraising expertise and experience to deliver exceptional results.
Weinzapfel graduated with a journalism degree from Indiana University and an MBA from Butler University.
For more information on the services provided by ResourceOne, visit resource-one.us.
About ResourceOne
ResourceOne, a Moore company, designs and implements direct marketing solutions. The company provides innovative multi-channel marketing solutions proven to increase response rates and cultivate lasting relationships. ResourceOne Fundraising is dedicated to providing solutions that exceed client expectations by focusing on data-driven results.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
