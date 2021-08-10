WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug.10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the company's expansion continues to flourish across the country, HPI has tapped Matt Kennedy, self-funding and Reference-Based Pricing (RBP) expert, as their new national vice president of sales. Matt brings over 15 years of experience as a trusted resource in the industry and will hit the ground running as an impactful and purposeful leader on HPI's national sales team.
"I couldn't be more excited to have Matt on board at HPI," said Drew Rozmiarek, senior vice president of national sales and emerging markets. "Matt's the type of person you want in your corner; everything he does is with intention. He's a respected, trusted source in the industry and an RBP expert eager to add knowledge to his repertoire. Matt's never-ending quest to pursue more is exactly what we are always looking for at HPI—someone who will embrace our mission to keep innovating and evolving healthcare. He's a great fit for us, and I can't wait to finally get to work together on the same team."
Matt most recently served as senior vice president of growth at HST, where he was a leading driver of company expansion and client retention and was regarded as the top salesperson for the successful RBP start-up for four years. Previously, he served as a sales consultant for Intuitive Surgical.
"Having worked with HPI as a partner for five years, I have been able to experience first-hand the success this organization has achieved helping employers drive down cost while always putting the member first," said Matt Kennedy. "HPI's ability to offer many solutions that can be customized to meet each client's needs as well as how they continually look at ways to improve healthcare were major reasons why I wanted to join this team. I am thrilled to be with HPI working alongside a group of great people and eager to help future clients and their members."
About HPI
HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, they partner with health plan brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population. HPI's solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control, while elevating the member experience. It is their flexible approach, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to quality, technology, and service that enable them to deliver premium value to their customers.
For more information, visit http://www.hpiTPA.com
