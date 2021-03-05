CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeSieve, Inc. announced today the appointment of Paul Horowitz as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Paul spearheads sales, marketing and customer success, and is responsible for crafting and driving the commercial strategy and infrastructure to lead the Company's growth efforts.
The Sieve™, an innovative new solution from ResumeSieve, is an intuitive candidate evaluation platform that fast-tracks resume assessment. The innovative technology shaves hours of time traditionally spent in manual resume sorting and evaluation, allowing recruiters to process candidates faster, manage more requisitions, and identify higher-quality hires.
Paul is a senior executive with an established track record of successfully leading teams generating revenue growth for multimillion dollar businesses. His experience spans across various industries including professional services, financial services, and technology. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions at PwC and Deloitte, with a primary focus around technology and software.
Paul also served as the CEO of a fintech blockchain startup. Most recently, he has served in the role as a trusted advisor to some of the world's top Private Equity firms around technology and deals.
"We are delighted to welcome Paul as our Chief Commercial Officer," said Michael Yinger, CEO of ResumeSieve. "Paul is a widely respected industry veteran and thought leader. His experience with advising some of the world's largest organizations is invaluable. His expertise across different types of industries and his background with a number of startup ventures is a great fit as we look to expanding our reach with The Sieve™."
Speaking on his appointment, Horowitz said, "I am thrilled to be joining ResumeSieve. The Sieve will be a game-changer for the industry. I look forward to leading the commercialization efforts with this amazing team."
About The Sieve
As a company, ResumeSieve develops tools designed to optimize recruiting and HR. To learn more about The Sieve™ candidate evaluation platform, visit https://resumesieve.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
