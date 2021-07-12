ST CHARLES, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Tricia Goostree is proud to announce that Judge Robert B. Spence will be joining Goostree Law Group as Of Counsel. Judge Spence is highly dedicated to helping families find solutions in difficult circumstances. His vast experience hearing family law cases provides him with a strong understanding of the ins and outs of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act and other laws that affect divorce, child custody, and family-related issues. His years of experience as a former prosecutor can ensure that clients will be able to approach criminal defense cases successfully.
Robert Spence has multiple decades of experience prosecuting and presiding over cases in Illinois courts. He served as a judge in the Circuit Court of Kane County from 2001 to 2019, including several years in the Family Division, where he presided over more than 5,000 divorce cases. In 2011, he was elected Chief Judge, and during his time overseeing the Kane County court system, he worked to improve efficiency in court procedures, including streamlining the process for obtaining Orders of Protection in domestic violence cases. In 2012, he was appointed to the Appellate Court in the Second District of Illinois, and during his seven years as an appellate judge, he authored hundreds of opinions in court cases involving family law and other civil and criminal matters.
"We are thrilled to have Judge Spence join our firm," said Tricia Goostree, the founder of Goostree Law Group. "With his unique insight into how judges approach civil and criminal matters, he will be able to help our clients understand the best ways to resolve complex legal issues in divorce and child custody cases, as well as situations involving criminal charges."
About Goostree Law Group:
With offices in St. Charles, Naperville, and Wheaton, Goostree Law Group, P.C. provides legal help to clients in communities throughout the western suburbs of Chicago, including Kane County, DuPage County, and other surrounding counties. The firm's attorneys work to help divorcing spouses, unmarried parents, and other family members resolve issues related to property division, child custody, financial support, adoption, paternity, legal separation, domestic violence, and other family law matters. To schedule a free consultation with an attorney at Goostree Law Group, contact the firm at 630-584-4800 or visit https://www.familydivorcelaw.com/.
Media Contact
Matt Brady, OVC Lawyer Marketing, 630-635-8000, mbrady@ovclawyermarketing.com
SOURCE Goostree Law Group