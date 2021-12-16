HESSTON, Kan., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doug is one of Ag 1 Source's original employees and has been serving the Grain Industry throughout North America for the past 19 years. His expertise in this market is second to none and his presence will be greatly missed. Many of the CEO's and CFO's and other Grain Industry leaders were placed in their roles with the help of Doug.
With Doug's retirement, we are transitioning business to Ryan Gale, our 14-year veteran with a geographic focus on Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Any other states that Doug worked will be directed to Mark Waschek, 16-year recruiting industry leader and VP of our Agronomy business.
As we move into 2022, we will continue to focus and grow our presence in the grain industry, and we thank Doug for all the groundwork he's laid over the past 19 years.
If anyone needs to reach Mark or Ryan, please find their contact information below.
Mark Waschek, VP of Agronomy, 800-388-1214, MarkWaschek@Ag1Source.com
Ryan Gale, Midwest Recruiter, 800-388-1214, RyanGale@Ag1Source.com
