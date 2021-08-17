ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future of work continues to evolve, and with it, the relationship between place, employer, and the individual evolves as well. With these changes comes a great opportunity to create a new vocabulary, inspire new ideas, and challenge old behaviors that shape how businesses and the workforce relate to their surroundings.
As a leading innovator in placemaking to promote business growth, Arlington Economic Development and The Agile World are leading the discussion within the Return on Creativity community to understand and improve the future of people, places, and work. "Leaders have a unique and important role to play in how successfully companies navigate the return to the office in what has shown itself to be continually changing landscape ," says Greg Kihlström of The Agile World, and one of the organizers of the event.
On September 14, 2021 at 1pm ET, a virtual event titled Return on Creativity: Return on Leadership will explore leadership's role in creative and innovative solutions to the return to the office and the future of work. There have been many lessons learned so far from the need for companies to be agile and able to adapt to the changes required by the pandemic, yet things continue to evolve. Additionally, many companies have already been going through transformations that were previously unrelated to the global pandemic. The goal of this event is to provide knowledge sharing, ideas, and dialogue that will help shape the months to come.
"Business leaders are being faced with challenges like never before," says Susan Soroko, Director of Creative Economy at Arlington Economic Development, and one of the organizers of the event. "Arlington County has a history of working with business leaders to create the right environment for success. While the last year and a half have challenged every company in some way, we believe that support from the public sector can help businesses grow and thrive, even in the most difficult circumstances."
The event features keynotes by Antonia Hock, Global Head of the Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center and Karen Rosales, CEO of Arlington Community Federal Credit Union, and panelists from top organizations, organizational psychologists, and other business leaders. A full speaker list is available on the Return on Creativity website.
Sponsors of the event include NextUp Solutions, Exelaration, Lyceum Insurance Services, Savills North America, Arlington Community Federal Credit Union, Arlington Economic Development, The Agile World, and Prime Focus.
Registration is free and available through the Return on Creativity website at https://www.returnoncreativity.com
About Return on Creativity
The Return on Creativity event series was started in 2017 as a way to draw attention to the relationship between the creative economy, placemaking, and the business community at large. Through in-person, experiential, and virtual events, the Return on Creativity series has showcased thought leaders and experts in a variety of fields as they discuss this relationship.
As a leading innovator in placemaking to promote business growth, Arlington Economic Development has partnered with The Agile World to lead the Return on Creativity community and continue to grow its reach in the Northern Virginia and Greater Washington, D.C. area.
More information is available at: https://www.returnoncreativity.com
About Arlington Economic Development
Arlington Economic Development (AED), part of Arlington County Government, is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of an economically competitive and sustainable community, and the creation of exciting, diverse and amenity-rich places. AED provides visionary leadership and superior services to Arlington's business and arts community, its tourism industry and its real estate development.
For more information, visit https://www.arlingtoneconomicdevelopment.com
About The Agile World
The Agile World brings together thought leadership, events, and consulting services that help organizations. Led by principal Greg Kihlström, an entrepreneur, author, and speaker who has been working on the Return on Creativity event series since its inception, The Agile World provides strategic, operational, and promotional support for this ongoing dialogue on the future of work and the purpose of place.
More information is available at: https://www.theagile.world
Media Contact
Greg Kihlstrom, The Agile World, +1 (301) 996-4514, greg@theagile.world
SOURCE The Agile World