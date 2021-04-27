AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReturnSafe, the holistic software solution for infectious disease management (IDM) helping businesses reopen and stay open, today announced the launch of its Safe Events solution, a platform that will help facilitate the safe reopening of entertainment venues, sporting events, trade shows, corporate executive meetings, and more. Its first partner, V2 Presents, the leading EDM promoter in Utah, will host its first live music event using ReturnSafe's technology this coming Memorial Day weekend. V2's "Get Funky" is the first live event for the promoter since the pandemic hit and is expected to have a few thousand fans and staff in attendance. V2 is operating at 50 percent capacity for safety reasons.
The Safe Events solution provides live event organizers with multiple layers of protection to meet any state's health department requirements, guidelines from the CDC, and beyond. With a comprehensive suite of proven solutions and best practices, utilizing Safe Events instills confidence in attendees that events are reopening with maximum safety.
The State of Events
During COVID-19, the live event industry was almost entirely shut down. Its current unemployment rate sits at 14.5 percent, compared to the national average of 6 percent. While many venues are getting the OK to re-open as states roll out vaccinations and loosen restrictions, there is a lack of clear and consistent guidance on safety protocols for live events.
"It's a cause for celebration that live events are making their way back into our lives, but we must remain vigilant and dedicated to health and safety as we navigate a mixed-immunity society for at least the next year," said Jikku Venkat, CEO and Co-Founder of ReturnSafe. "Our solution provides live event organizers with the right tools to reopen in a safe and measured way."
How it Works
The Safe Events platform provides venue and event organizers with the tools to manage pre-event, live event and post-event safety, including:
- Pre-screening tools to ensure only those who meet the criteria can enter the event, such as self-screening, vaccination status and COVID-19 testing.
- Venue entrance screening that includes temperature testing, a safe entry access pass, and a screening kiosk for those who didn't pre-screen.
- Contact logging wearables while inside the event for precise contact tracing if needed post-event.
Post-event safety measures for rapid contact tracing, exposure notifications and Health Department compliance reporting.
"With all the excitement that comes from the return of live events comes a responsibility to make that return safely. We believe deeply in the power of music as a tool for coping with the anxiety and stress that many have dealt with over the last year," says V2 Presents co-owners Jeremy Moreland and Brandon Fullmer. "We are thrilled to partner with ReturnSafe to provide a health screening solution for our attendees and staff. Giving our community peace of mind and security in knowing that they can get back to doing what they love in a safe environment is our top priority."
To learn more about ReturnSafe and the Safe Events solution, visit https://returnsafe.com/.
About ReturnSafe
ReturnSafe is a holistic software solution for infectious disease management (IDM) that is helping businesses, universities, healthcare facilities, sports teams and major venues businesses reopen and stay open. Its end-to-end platform provides daily health screening, exposure notification, and contact tracing and case management for COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. ReturnSafe is based in Austin, TX and backed by Fifty Years, Necessary Ventures and Active Capital. To help keep everyone in your organization safe with human-driven, technology-supported solutions, visit http://www.returnsafe.com.
