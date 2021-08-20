RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revature, the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the US, today announced that it has been approved by the US General Services Administration (GSA) as a GSA approved vendor.
Given the persistent and growing demand for skilled technology talent within the United States, the ability for the Federal Government to source trained and qualified technology talent at scale is a critical need and solution to the expansive tech skills gap. Being on the GSA schedule makes it easier for U.S. government agencies to acquire emerging-tech talent through Revature.
As a leading technology talent transformation company, Revature is uniquely suited to support transformation of the government's IT workforce to meet near and long-term strategic objectives. Revature offers an end-to-end technology talent supply chain solution that recruits, hires, and trains software engineers and developers across emerging technologies and digital platforms, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Pega Systems, UiPath and more.
There are roughly 465,000 open positions in cybersecurity nationwide as of May 2021, according to Cyber Seek and CompTIA. Cybersecurity is also one of many technical disciplines Revature trains within to create emerging tech talent at scale, with efficiency.
"This is an exciting milestone which will significantly help to bridge the skills gap and provide the U.S. Government with diverse tech talent at scale," said Revature Federal Practice Lead, John Dow. In order to be approved as a vendor, organizations must go through a rigorous vetting process.
"GSA approval is the first step toward meeting the expansive demand for tech talent at the government level," said Revature CEO Ashwin Bharath. "Revature is poised and ready to deliver on this critical need."
View Revature in GSA Advantage! at contract holder number 47QTCA21D0096
About Revature
Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 8,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue-chip companies throughout the U.S.
Revature's mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging, and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.
Learn more at http://www.revature.com
About the General Services Administration (GSA)
GSA provides workplaces by constructing, managing, and preserving government buildings and by leasing and managing commercial real estate. GSA's acquisition solutions offer private sector professional services, equipment, supplies, and IT to government organizations and the military. GSA also promotes management best practices and efficient government operations through the development of governmentwide policies
More information available at https://www.gsa.gov/about-us
