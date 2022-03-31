Leadership additions and promotions in critical areas to fuel high-volume growth.
RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revature is globally expanding recruitment and retention efforts across multiple disciplines, marketing, operations, and growth strategy. Revature CEO Ashwin Bharath noted, "Over the last two years, the Revature team has demonstrated their exceptional talents and resiliency in the faces of unprecedented challenges. We are growing, both literally and in every sense of the word. As we return to some normalcy, we are excited to announce several new hires in addition to the well-deserved promotion of one of Revature's rock stars."
Greg Adler has joined Revature as the Chief Operating Officer, where he is focused on bringing more rigor to recruitment, training, and technology operations globally. "Greg's arrival speaks to our desire to rapidly scale and maintain Revature's growth trajectory.' Said Bharath. "I couldn't be more excited about how Greg's experience in operational excellence will dramatically impact our service and delivery quality."
Adler, who reports directly to Bharath, joins Revature from Accenture, where he served as managing director and senior delivery leader responsible for implementing and operating mission-critical business and IT programs across Federal Civilian agencies. He was Civilian Health lead from 2017 to 2019 and an integral part of the leadership team responsible for the rescue and transformation of Healthcare.gov into its current state, serving the needs of millions of Americans. Before joining Accenture Federal Services in 2009, Adler led programs of similar size and complexity across Accenture's commercial Communications, Media & High-Tech practice.
Greg's arrival follows that of an essential executive addition:
Christian Campagnuolo, who joined Revature last summer as Chief Marketing Officer, has been focused on leading global marketing, demand, and branding efforts. Campagnuolo, who also reports directly to Bharath, was the Chief Brand Officer for EVERFI, an international technology company driving social change through education. Christian also served as CMO for Snagajob, the nation's largest hourly worker marketplace. His notable career includes four years at Blackboard, where he led the company's strategic marketing and global branding teams, and seven years at The Walt Disney Company, helping to brand and market one of the world's most popular vacation destinations.
In addition to the new executive team members, a notable promotion occurred.
Sudeep Sarkar was promoted to EVP of Growth Strategy and Transformation. Sarkar has grown into a respected business operations leader domestically and helped lead the company's global expansion. In his new role, Sarkar will serve as a catalyst for Revature to excel in strategic worldwide growth and direct operations and technology transformation to be more data and analytics driven.
About Revature
Revature is an international talent development company democratizing the technology talent landscape. Founded in 2008, Revature has been on a mission to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Today, Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Revature has trained over 9,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue-chip companies worldwide. Revature has committed to training one million developers by 2030.
