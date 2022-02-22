GRANVILLE, Ohio., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevLocal today announced their Premier Partnership status with Google. This milestone is a major move for RevLocal on its mission to become the most trusted digital marketing partner for small business owners.

Google recently revamped their Partnership Program to make the qualifications much more rigorous. RevLocal has been a Premier Partner for years and is honored to continue to hold this status and be among the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. RevLocal's Premier Partner status celebrates our:

  • Ability to drive success for our clients
  • Commitment to developing expert products, building new client relationships, and helping current clients grow
  • Success in optimizing our client's digital marketing strategies on Google's platform

To learn more about RevLocal's Premier Partnership status with Google, read the full news article on revlocal.com.

About RevLocal: RevLocal is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in creating personalized strategies for small business owners. Our mission is to lift up our local communities by helping small businesses flourish. Since 2010, our effective digital marketing plans, expert teams, and partnership structure have helped countless small businesses grow and thrive.

