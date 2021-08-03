BEAVERTON, Ore., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RFPIO, the leader in response management software, announced the completion of its acquisition of RFP360, the industry's only provider of software serving the complete RFP lifecycle. Known for its strong customer focused product innovation and now with a full RFP life-cycle offering, the acquisition will bolster RFPIO's user base across market segments and industries, to include more than 200,000 users worldwide.
"I've truly enjoyed competing with RFPIO over the years and always respected the way they approached the market and their customers. It certainly wasn't a surprise to see them grow quickly into a category leader," said Dave Hulsen, cofounder of RFP360 and new member of the RFPIO leadership team. "Through this acquisition, I'm extremely excited about the future as we work together to drive innovation in response management and similarly advance our request management offering in the strategic sourcing market."
In addition to strengthening RFPIO's position as the leading provider of response management software, the acquisition expands RFPIO's offering to include a strategic sourcing solution, bringing to market the most efficient and proactive request for proposal (RFP) solution.
"When we founded RFPIO, we had two primary objectives. To build a solution that would support revenue generation from RFP response. And to create a company where my co-founders and I were excited to work. This acquisition is furthering progress on both fronts," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO, who will continue in his role following the acquisition.
Led by AJ Sunder, RFPIO's CTO and Chief Product Officer, RFPIO's growing product portfolio will now provide the most efficient and effective process for all companies involved in the purchase lifecycle — the stage is set for disruption and continued innovation in response management and strategic sourcing software.
"The success of the modern workforce depends on solutions that free up time to focus on the most valuable work," said Hasan Askari, Managing Partner at K1 Investment Management, who sits on the board of RFPIO. "We're pleased to see RFPIO's industry-leading software and leadership join forces with RPF360's full-circle solutions to advance the future of B2B procurement together." K1 is the first and only institutional investor in RFPIO and participated along with the company to help finance the acquisition.
Innovation and a customer-first approach has earned RFPIO a strong reputation recognized by analysts and through industry awards and rankings including leading the RFP Software grid 9 cycles in a row. To sustain the level of support customers have come to expect, RFPIO has promoted company veteran, David Blume to Vice President, Customer Success and Professional Services. Working with Chief Operating Officer, Sankar Lagudu, the two will ensure that customers continue to receive world-class support.
Customers of both companies got a preview of the news, triggering a steady stream of congratulatory messages that echoed the same excitement felt by employees of both organizations.
About RFPIO
RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.
About RFP360
RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and connect — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, collaborative, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.
About K1
K1 builds category-leading enterprise software companies. As a global investment firm, K1 assists high-growth businesses to achieve successful outcomes, and invests alongside strong management teams that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. With over 120 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes by assisting with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to assist portfolio companies scale efficiently. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 160 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved.
