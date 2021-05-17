BEAVERTON, Ore., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RFPIO, the leader in response management software, announced its upcoming integration with Whistic to streamline the security questionnaire response process. The integration, set to launch officially in June, will be unveiled at the 2021 RSA Conference, the world's leading information security exposition, which kicks off today.
Due to a significant portion of data breaches historically being attributed to third party vendors in the B2B space, these vendors are held to high compliance standards. In practice, this means Information Security teams and PreSales teams are required to spend an increasing amount of time filling out tedious security questionnaires like SIG, CAIQ and VSA's. RFPIO users have eliminated much of the manual processes through the software's AI-enabled Answer Library and Recommendation Engine, and now through this integration can offer improved efficiency for shared customers of Whistic.
"Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important as the digital age progresses. This means B2B vendors are required to meet stringent compliance requirements as high-profile data breaches and security issues continue to make headlines," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO. "At RFPIO, we're passionate about giving back time, allowing InfoSec and PreSales teams to focus on winning new business. We're very excited to partner with Whistic and look forward to delivering future enhancements in this space."
RFPIO + Whistic allows users of both platforms to create new projects right from the questionnaire response dashboard in Whistic. From there, they can leverage pre-vetted and approved responses stored in the RFPIO Answer Library to quickly complete security questionnaires. Users can also automatically respond to common questions with RFPIO's Recommendation Engine. The RFPIO + Whistic integration comes on the heels of the launch of RFPIO's LookUp solution earlier this month and helps solidify the brand as a key partner for sales teams.
About RFPIO
RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.
