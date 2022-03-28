Wine trade professionals, media and the public will learn about and sample some of the best wines the Rhône Valley has to offer
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inter Rhône, the organization that represents the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOCs, is excited to announce that it will host the 11th annual Découvertes en Vallée du Rhône (Discoveries in the Rhône Valley) - the largest wine fair in the region, from April 4-7, 2022. More than 600 local exhibitors will be joined by wine merchants, sommeliers, importers, wholesalers, sales agents, journalists, importers and restaurateurs from more than 40 different countries.
This event offers exhibitors the opportunity to showcase AOC wines at their booths or to highlight them during special "tasting table" sessions and masterclasses. Further, this event represents an opportunity for those in attendance to meet the people that make the wines and learn about the diverse appellations represented in their wines.
Highlights of the fair will include:
- The "Village des Villages" event on April 4, from 6-9 p.m. - For the first time ever, the fair will be open to the general public. At this event, held on the forecourt of the Palais des Papes, visitors will be able to taste a wide selection of cuvées from the 22 different Côtes du Rhône Named Villages. Present on site, the winegrowers, merchants and cooperative cellars will be keen to meet and exchange with as many people as possible in order to make their work known.
- Panel discussion featuring Josh Raynolds from Vinous on April 5, from 8:30-10 a.m. - Professionals (visitors and exhibitors) will be invited to learn more about the characteristics of the iconic white varieties of the Rhône Valley and the blending know-how of Rhône Valley winemakers. This roundtable will take a look at Raynolds' insights around topics such as: evolutions in the global and US white wine market, trends expected in the future, what defines and sets Rhône Valley wines and their styles apart, and the main strengths of the wines on the global and US market and key success factors in their future development. Attendees will also learn about the challenges vineyards face - including a presentation of relevant technical, economic and market research findings. These findings will be shared and discussed with British expert Jamie Goode from the Wine Anorak and Inter Rhône President Philippe Pellaton. Attendees will also learn about the real growth opportunities for these wines in light of their great diversity and growing demand around the world.
About Inter Rhône - https://www.vins-rhone.com/en
Inter Rhône is a dynamic, deeply committed professional association representing all members of the Côtes du Rhône and Rhône Valley AOC wine industry. Founded in 1955, it coordinates the marketing and communications, business and technical activities of the following AOCs: Côtes du Rhône (Regional, Villages and Crus), Clairette de Bellegarde, Clairette de Die, Châtillon en Diois, Costières de Nîmes, Côtes du Vivarais, Coteaux de Die, Crémant de Die, Duché d'Uzès, Grignan les Adhémar, Luberon, Ventoux, Muscat de Beaumes de Venise and Rasteau sweet fortified wines, Eaux de Vie de Vin des Côtes du Rhône (or Fine des Côtes du Rhône) and Eaux de Vie de Marc des Côtes du Rhône (or Marc des Côtes du Rhône). Its activity is based on three key principles: fair representation for all professional groupings; parity between producers and négociants; and unanimity for all major decisions. Inter Rhône is both creative and accountable, standing alongside its members, supporting them and helping them in their quest to win greater recognition for Rhône Valley Vineyards wines in France and abroad.
