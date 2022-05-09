Mark Tratenberg, D.O., and David Widman, M.D., form the new Tri-County Orthopedics Rheumatology Center, which offers care in Cedar Knolls, Bedminster and Bridgewater, New Jersey.
CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tri-County Orthopedics — the region's most preferred, recognized and awarded orthopedic practice — has expanded their services to include advanced rheumatological care with the addition of Dr. Mark Tratenberg and, more recently, Dr. David Widman. Patients with rheumatic and inflammatory bone, joint and muscle conditions are encouraged to call (973) 538-2334. Specialized rheumatology care is available in Cedar Knolls at The Advanced Medical Center, 197 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 300, in Bedminster at 1590 Route 206 N. and in Bridgewater at 465 Union Ave., Suite C.
With the addition of two fellowship-trained, board-certified rheumatologists to their comprehensive team of specialists, Tri-County Orthopedics offers diagnosis and care management for rheumatic and autoimmune diseases that impact function and quality of life. Drs. Tratenberg and Widman form the Rheumatology Center of Excellence at Tri-County Orthopedics. Together, they have exceptional expertise in providing tailored care plans for a wide variety of rheumatic diseases to help their patients manage pain and difficulties and experience improvement in their lives and welfare.
To learn more about the Rheumatology Center at Tri-County Orthopedics, visit http://www.tri-countyortho.com or call (973) 538-2334 for an appointment in Cedar Knolls, Bedminster or Bridgewater.
