ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conscious Discipline, a 25-year leader in the field of social and emotional learning (SEL), and Sargent Rehabilitation Center's Regional Resource Center have entered a partnership that will unite schools, parents, and community SEL services state-wide.
The partnership between Conscious Discipline and Sargent will provide the state's schools with access to a single, evidence-based approach to SEL for education programs from birth through adulthood. The penetration of SEL into Rhode Island schools meets many Biden Administration priorities for education, which include providing increased services during the early childhood years, equity in education, increased mental health services, community school outreach, and investing in "resources for our schools so students grow into physically and emotionally healthy adults."
The partnership, launching March 10, 2021, is the culmination of four years in which thousands of Rhode Island educators and students experienced improvement in discipline, school climate, academic achievement and sense of belonging after training in Conscious Discipline with key Sargent staff. These improvements will expand in both depth and breadth under the partnership as school administrators and educators state-wide receive classroom coaching, exclusive content, professional development workshops, and priority status for attending Conscious Discipline's public events. An immersive week-long Summer Institute (August) and a 2-day Building Trauma-Sensitive Classrooms and Schools workshop (October) are among the public events scheduled in Rhode Island with Dr. Becky Bailey, the founder and originator of Conscious Discipline.
Conscious Discipline is a brain-based, trauma-informed, adult-first methodology that integrates SEL, school culture and discipline in order to create collaborative, equitable learning communities that support all members in reaching their highest potential. In 2020, the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) named Conscious Discipline a "SELect Program," its highest designation for effective, evidence-based SEL. http://www.ConsciousDiscipline.com
Sargent Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit organization offering educational consulting, neurorehabilitation, day school programs, diagnostic services and restorative justice practices throughout Rhode Island and surrounding Massachusetts and Connecticut. http://www.sargentcenter.org
Regarding this collaboration, Dr. Bailey said, "There is nothing more inspiring than partnership. Conscious Discipline and Sargent Rehabilitation Center's Regional Resource Center are united in helping all educators and families build the social and emotional skillsets and inner resources needed to manage their external experiences."
For more information, contact Amanda Weinstein at amanda.weinstein@consciousdiscipline.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Weinstein, Conscious Discipline, +1 (800) 842-2846 Ext: 247, press@consciousdiscipline.com
SOURCE Conscious Discipline