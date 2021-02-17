(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $244 million, compared to $161 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 52%.  Revenue for 2020 was $844 million, compared to $563 million in 2019, an increase of 50%.  Approximately $89 million of the year-over-year revenue increase in the fourth quarter and $261 million of the increase in 2020 was attributable to the Company's acquisition of ECI Telecom Group, Ltd. (ECI), which closed on March 3, 2020.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, in particular our second consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBITDA as we benefitted from strong sales and gross margins, along with efficiencies in operating expense," noted Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications.  "We are excited to carry this momentum forward in 2021 as we continue to focus on growing our IP Optical sales and improving overall profitability."

Financial Highlights1, 2, 3

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts).



Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP Revenue

$ 244

$ 161

$ 844

$563

GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 124

($ 150)

$   89

($130)

Non-GAAP Net income

$   27

$   30

$   62

$  51

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.81

($1.36)

$0.61

($1.19)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$0.18

$0.27

$0.43

$0.47

Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) outstanding

153

110

145

110

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$  49

$  43

$ 131

$ 86

Cash was $136 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $111 million at September 30, 2020 and $45 million at December 31, 2019.

















1 Results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represent three months of Ribbon and ECI.  Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 represent twelve months of Ribbon and the period March 3, 2020 to December 31, 2020 for ECI.  Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 represent twelve months of Ribbon.

2 GAAP Net Income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings per share (loss) for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 include Other Income, net, of approximately $114 million of income associated with the fair value and subsequent remeasurement of the convertible debt and warrants received from the sale of Kandy to American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT).  The income was calculated using valuation methods in accordance with accounting guidance.  Fluctuations in AVCT's stock price will impact the future amounts that are recorded in Other Income, net, and could materially impact our quarterly results.

3 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

"This was an exceptional year from a cash perspective," said Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications. "Our performance once again demonstrated strong focus and execution as we ended the year on a high note with strong growth and profitability."

Customer and Company Highlights

  • In addition to the Company's first IP Optical win in North America with a Top 4 cable MSO, Ribbon earned new IP Optical business with 5 regional telco carriers
  • Closed significant new orders with North American Tier-1 service providers as they continue to utilize Ribbon solutions to grow and evolve their networks   
  • Revenue from customers outside the United States increased to 60% of total sales in 4Q20; international highlights include:
    • New network transformation project with a Tier-1 carrier in CALA using new virtualized C20 Call Session Controller
    • Secured the first large-scale OTN deployment for metro access for a defense customer in Europe 
    • Implementing metro optical networks globally with Telecom Italia and collaborating with them to win new regional public, private, and enterprise IP optical opportunities in Europe
    • Signed over $10 million in Cloud and Edge deals in Japan with Tier-1 service providers
    • 4Q20 India sales consistent with those in 3Q20 with improvements in several accounts

Business Outlook1

The Company's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change.  For the first quarter of 2021, the Company projects revenue of $190 million to $200 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 55% to 56%, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.01 to $0.03, and Adjusted EBITDA of $14 million to $18 million.  For the full year 2021, the Company projects revenue of $925 million to $945 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 55% to 56%, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.49 to $0.54, and Adjusted EBITDA of $145 million to $155 million. The current outlook assumes no worsening of conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties.  All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding, projected financial results for the first quarter 2021 and beyond, sales trends, and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements.  Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions.  Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.  Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, among others, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks that the business of ECI will not be integrated successfully or that the combined companies will not realize estimated cost savings; failure to realize anticipated benefits of the merger with ECI or the sale of the Kandy business; disruptions from the integration efforts or sale of the Kandy business that could harm our business; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; reductions in customer spending; geopolitical tensions, including those in India, that could disrupt shipments to customers; a slowdown in customer payments and changes in customer requirements, including the timing of customer purchasing decisions and our recognition of revenues; conditions in the credit markets, credit risks and risks related to the terms of our credit agreement; our international operations, which are subject to the risks of currency fluctuations and foreign exchange controls; unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and business from our existing customers; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; and currency fluctuations.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ribbon Communications' management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs.  We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of our continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods.  Our annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by our board of directors.  In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan.  By continuing operations, we mean the ongoing results of the business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below.  We believe that providing non-GAAP information to investors will allow investors to view the financial results in the way our management views them and helps investors to better understand our core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by our management to evaluate and measure such performance.

While our management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures.  In addition, our presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.  In particular, many of the adjustments to our financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future.

Acquisition-Related Inventory Adjustment

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the then-current market prices of such inventory items.  We believe that excluding non-cash inventory adjustments arising from acquisitions facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry as if the inventory had been acquired by us through our normal channels rather than acquired.

Stock-Based Compensation

The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.  We believe that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into our management's method of analysis and the Company's core operating performance.

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions.  We believe that excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.

Impairment of Goodwill

We performed our annual testing for impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter of 2019, determined as a result of the testing that our goodwill was impaired, and recorded an impairment charge.  We believe that such expenses are not part of our core business or ongoing operations.  Accordingly, we believe that excluding the goodwill impairment charge facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry.

Litigation Costs

We have been involved in litigation with one of our competitors and with a former GENBAND business partner and have reached settlements in both cases.  We exclude the costs of such litigation because we believe such costs are not part of our core business or ongoing operations.

Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related Expense

We consider certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of our acquired businesses and the Company, and such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets.  We exclude such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of our financial results to our historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Restructuring and Related Expense

We have recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing our worldwide workforce.  We believe that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.

Gain on Sale of Business

On December 1, 2020, we completed the sale of Kandy to AVCT.  As consideration, we received units of AVCT securities, comprised of AVCT's Series A-1 convertible debentures ("Debentures") and warrants to purchase shares of AVCT's common stock ("Warrants"), with an aggregate fair value approximating $84 million on the date of sale.  We exclude this gain because we believe that such gain is not part of our core business or ongoing operations.

Increase in Fair Value of Investments

We calculate the fair value of the Debentures and Warrants at each quarter-end and record any adjustments to their fair values in Other income, net.  We recorded the increase in the aggregate fair value of the Debentures and Warrants as of December 31, 2020 for the period since the sale of Kandy.  We exclude this and any subsequent gains and losses from the change in fair value of the Debentures and Warrants because we believe that such gains or losses are not part of our core business or ongoing operations.

Reduction to Deferred Purchase Consideration

We reached an agreement related to the outstanding cash deferred purchase consideration for our acquisition of Edgewater Networks, Inc. in the first quarter of 2019 and recorded the gain on the reduction in Other income, net.  We believe that such reductions to the cash deferred purchase consideration are not part of our core business or ongoing operations, as they relate to specific acquisitive transactions and that excluding such reductions facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical results and to other companies in our industry.

Gain on Litigation Settlement

We were involved in litigation with one of our competitors with whom we reached a settlement in the second quarter of 2019, which we recorded in Other income, net.  We believe that such gains are not part of our core business or ongoing operations and that excluding such gains facilitates the comparison of our financial results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP income tax expense is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income.  Non-GAAP income tax expense assumes no available net operating losses or valuation allowances for the U.S. because of reporting significant cumulative non-GAAP income over the past several years.  On a go-forward basis, we intend to report our non-GAAP quarterly income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to our consolidated quarterly results.  We expect that this methodology will provide a more consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on our results.  We have re-cast the 2020 and 2019 historical results using this methodology; this did not change our full year non-GAAP income tax expense.  Due to the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rate, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess our performance.  We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from Income (loss) from operations: depreciation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related inventory adjustments; certain litigation costs; impairment of goodwill; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense; and restructuring and related expense.  In general, we exclude the expenses that we consider to be non-cash and/or not part of our ongoing operations.  We may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics.  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by our investing community for comparative and valuation purposes.  We disclose this metric to support and facilitate our dialogue with research analysts and investors.  Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)























Three months ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,







2020



2020



2019

Revenue:













Product

$        142,225



$         128,926



$          81,339



Service

101,977



102,192



79,770





Total revenue

244,202



231,118



161,109

















Cost of revenue:













Product

59,669



58,545



23,977



Service

40,171



37,619



27,873





Total cost of revenue

99,840



96,164



51,850

















Gross profit

144,362



134,954



109,259

















Gross margin:













Product

58.0%



54.6%



70.5%



Service

60.6%



63.2%



65.1%





Total gross margin

59.1%



58.4%



67.8%

















Operating expenses:













Research and development

51,321



49,113



35,604



Sales and marketing

37,551



36,898



26,701



General and administrative

14,966



16,021



13,037



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

15,558



16,349



12,396



Impairment of goodwill

-



-



164,300



Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

2,557



1,366



6,092



Restructuring and related expense

5,509



3,290



(49)





Total operating expenses

127,462



123,037



258,081

















Income (loss) from operations

16,900



11,917



(148,822)

Interest expense, net

(5,393)



(6,854)



(525)

Other income, net

115,534



407



316

















Income (loss) before income taxes

127,041



5,470



(149,031)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(3,281)



782



(1,332)

















Net income (loss)

$        123,760



$             6,252



$       (150,363)

















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic

$              0.85



$               0.04



$             (1.36)



Diluted

$              0.81



$               0.04



$             (1.36)

















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share:









Basic

145,311



144,948



110,269



Diluted

153,441



151,680



110,269

 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



















Year ended







December 31,



December 31,







2020



2019

Revenue:









Product

$       467,912



$       262,030



Service

375,883



301,081





Total revenue

843,795



563,111













Cost of revenue:









Product

204,772



95,774



Service

145,916



112,680





Total cost of revenue

350,688



208,454













Gross profit

493,107



354,657













Gross margin:









Product

56.2%



63.4%



Service

61.2%



62.6%





Total gross margin

58.4%



63.0%













Operating expenses:









Research and development

194,525



141,060



Sales and marketing

139,318



106,310



General and administrative

63,286



53,870



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

60,910



49,225



Impairment of goodwill

-



164,300



Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

17,164



12,953



Restructuring and related expense

16,235



16,399





Total operating expenses

491,438



544,117













Income (loss) from operations

1,669



(189,460)

Interest expense, net

(21,042)



(3,877)

Other income, net

112,690



70,444













Income (loss) before income taxes

93,317



(122,893)

Income tax provision

(4,726)



(7,182)













Net income (loss)

$         88,591



$      (130,075)













Earnings (loss) per share:









Basic

$             0.64



$            (1.19)



Diluted

$             0.61



$            (1.19)













Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share:





Basic

138,967



109,734



Diluted

144,650



109,734

 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)























December 31,



December 31,









2020



2019

Assets







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$         128,428



$           44,643



Restricted cash

7,269



-



Accounts receivable, net

237,738



192,706



Inventory

45,750



14,800



Other current assets

28,461



27,146





Total current assets

447,646



279,295















Property and equipment, net

48,888



28,976

Intangible assets, net

417,356



213,366

Goodwill



416,892



224,896

Investments

115,183



-

Deferred income taxes

10,651



4,959

Operating lease right-of-use assets

69,757



36,654

Other assets

20,892



26,762









$      1,547,265



$         814,908















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:









Current portion of term debt

$           15,531



$             2,500



Revolving credit facility

-



8,000



Accounts payable

63,387



31,412



Accrued expenses and other

134,865



56,700



Operating lease liabilities

17,023



7,719



Deferred revenue

96,824



100,406





Total current liabilities

327,630



206,737















Long-term debt, net of current

369,035



45,995

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

72,614



37,202

Deferred revenue, net of current

26,010



20,482

Deferred income taxes

16,842



4,648

Other long-term liabilities

48,281



16,589







Total liabilities

860,412



331,653















Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Common stock

15



11



Additional paid-in capital

1,870,256



1,747,784



Accumulated deficit

(1,178,476)



(1,267,067)



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,942)



2,527







Total stockholders' equity

686,853



483,255









$      1,547,265



$         814,908

 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



























Year ended











 December 31, 



 December 31, 











2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss)

$             88,591



$         (130,075)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

17,188



11,949





Amortization of intangible assets

60,910



49,225





Amortization of debt issuance costs

5,673



360





Stock-based compensation

13,899



12,601





Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill

-



164,300





Deferred income taxes

(5,305)



5,299





Gain on sale of business

(83,552)



-





Increase in fair value of investments

(30,296)



-





Reduction in deferred purchase consideration

(70)



(8,124)





Foreign currency exchange losses

2,961



1,090





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

9,578



(3,936)







Inventory

11,842



7,776







Other operating assets

45,032



(17,849)







Accounts payable

(49,561)



(16,282)







Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities

20,629



(18,538)







Deferred revenue

(5,955)



(2,111)









Net cash provided by operating activities

101,564



55,685

















Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment

(26,721)



(10,824)



Business acqusitions, net of cash acquired

(346,852)



-



Maturities of marketable securities

-



7,295



Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets

43,500



-









Net cash used in investing activities

(330,073)



(3,529)

















Cash flows from financing activities:









Borrowings under revolving line of credit

615



117,000



Principal payments on revolving line of credit

(8,615)



(164,000)



Proceeds from issuance of term debt

478,500



50,000



Principal payment of debt, related party

-



(24,716)



Principal payments of term debt

(134,188)



(1,250)



Payment of deferred purchase consideration

-



(21,876)



Principal payments of finance leases

(1,258)



(913)



Payment of debt issuance costs

(14,147)



(891)



Proceeds from the sale of common stock in connection with employee stock purchase plan

-



863



Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

70



235



Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards

(1,674)



(1,193)



Repurchase of common stock

-



(4,536)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

319,303



(51,277)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

260



70

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

91,054



949

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

44,643



43,694

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$           135,697



$             44,643

 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



























The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items in which these amounts are reported.  



































 Three months ended 



 Year ended 









December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,









2020



2020



2019



2020



2019

Stock-based compensation



















Cost of revenue - product

$                51



$                 57



$                14



$              174



$                    76

Cost of revenue - service

208



204



111



701



478



Cost of revenue

259



261



125



875



554



























Research and development

804



868



539



2,968



1,898

Sales and marketing

1,177



1,189



763



4,129



3,028

General and administrative

1,492



1,651



3,020



5,927



7,121



Operating expense

3,473



3,708



4,322



13,024



12,047































Total stock-based compensation

$           3,732



$            3,969



$           4,447



$         13,899



$             12,601

 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)















Three months ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2020



2020



2019













GAAP Total gross margin

59.1%



58.4%



67.8%

Stock-based compensation

0.1%



0.1%



0.1%

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

0.0%



0.9%



0.0%

Non-GAAP Total gross margin

59.2%



59.4%



67.9%

























GAAP Net income (loss)

$       123,760



$            6,252



$      (150,363)

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

-



2,000



-

Stock-based compensation

3,732



3,969



4,447

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

15,558



16,349



12,396

Impairment of goodwill

-



-



164,300

Litigation costs

-



-



1,767

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

2,557



1,366



6,092

Restructuring and related expense

5,509



3,290



(49)

Gain on sale of business

(83,552)



-



-

Increase in fair value of investments

(30,296)



-



-

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(10,000)



(11,409)



(8,904)

Non-GAAP Net income

$         27,268



$          21,817



$         29,686













Earnings (loss) per share











GAAP Diluted earnings per share or (loss) per share

$             0.81



$              0.04



$            (1.36)

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

-



0.01



-

Stock-based compensation

0.02



0.03



0.04

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.10



0.11



0.10

Impairment of goodwill

-



-



1.49

Litigation costs

-



-



0.02

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

0.02



0.01



0.06

Restructuring and related expense

0.04



0.02



 * 

Gain on sale of business

(0.54)



-



-

Increase in fair value of investments

(0.20)



-



-

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.07)



(0.08)



(0.08)

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$             0.18



$              0.14



$             0.27













Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share or (loss) per share











  Shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings per share or (loss) per share

153,441



151,680



110,269

  Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

153,441



151,680



110,491













Adjusted EBITDA











GAAP Income (loss) from operations

$         16,900



$          11,917



$      (148,822)

Depreciation

4,434



4,494



3,125

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

15,558



16,349



12,396

Stock-based compensation

3,732



3,969



4,447

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

-



2,000



-

Litigation costs

-



-



1,767

Impairment of goodwill

-



-



164,300

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

2,557



1,366



6,092

Restructuring and related expense

5,509



3,290



(49)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$         48,690



$          43,385



$         43,256













*  Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.











 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)











Year ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019









GAAP Total gross margin

58.4%



63.0%

Stock-based compensation

0.1%



0.1%

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

0.3%



0.0%

Non-GAAP Total gross margin

58.8%



63.1%

















GAAP Net income (loss)

$         88,591



$      (130,075)

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

2,000



-

Stock-based compensation

13,899



12,601

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

60,910



49,225

Impairment of goodwill

-



164,300

Litigation costs

2,101



7,734

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

17,164



12,953

Restructuring and related expense

16,235



16,399

Gain on sale of business

(83,552)



-

Increase in fair value of investments

(30,296)



-

Reduction to deferred purchase consideration

-



(8,124)

Gain on litigation settlement

-



(63,000)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(25,335)



(10,560)

Non-GAAP Net income

$         61,717



$         51,453









Earnings (loss) per share







GAAP Diluted earnings per share or (loss) per share

$             0.61



$            (1.19)

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

0.01



-

Stock-based compensation

0.11



0.11

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.42



0.46

Impairment of goodwill

-



1.49

Litigation costs

0.01



0.07

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

0.12



0.12

Restructuring and related expense

0.11



0.15

Gain on sale of business

(0.58)



-

Increase in fair value of investments

(0.21)



-

Reduction to deferred purchase consideration

-



(0.07)

Gain on litigation settlement

-



(0.57)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.17)



(0.10)

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$             0.43



$             0.47









Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share or (loss) per share







  Shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings per share or (loss) per share

144,650



109,734

  Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

144,650



110,271









Adjusted EBITDA







GAAP Income (loss) from operations

$           1,669



$      (189,460)

Depreciation

17,188



11,949

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

60,910



49,225

Stock-based compensation

13,899



12,601

Acquisition-related inventory adjustment

2,000



-

Litigation costs

2,101



7,734

Impairment of goodwill

-



164,300

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

17,164



12,953

Restructuring and related expense

16,235



16,399

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$       131,166



$         85,701

 

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook

(unaudited)



























 Three months ending 



 Year ending 







 March 31, 2021 



December 31, 2021







 Range 



 Range 





















Revenue ($ millions)

$       190

 to 

$       200



$       925



$       945





















Gross margin

















GAAP outlook

54.8%



55.8%



54.9%



55.9%



Stock-based compensation

0.2%



0.2%



0.1%



0.1%





Non-GAAP outlook

55.0%



56.0%



55.0%



56.0%





















(Loss) earnings per share **

















GAAP outlook

$     (0.18)



$     (0.15)



$     (0.03)



$      0.03



Stock-based compensation

0.03



0.03



0.12



0.12



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.10



0.10



0.43



0.43



Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02



Restructuring and related expense

0.05



0.05



0.07



0.07



Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 * 



(0.01)



(0.12)



(0.13)





Non-GAAP outlook

$      0.01



$      0.03



$      0.49



$      0.54





















Weighted average shares used to compute (loss) per share or diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

















Shares used to compute GAAP loss per share or diluted earnings per share

146,000



146,000



147,000



154,000



Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

153,000



153,000



154,000



154,000





















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)

















GAAP (loss) income from operations

$     (19.9)



$     (15.9)



$      27.5



$      37.5



Depreciation

4.2



4.2



17.4



17.4



Amortization of acquired intangible assets

15.9



15.9



66.7



66.7



Stock-based compensation

4.4



4.4



19.1



19.1



Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense

1.7



1.7



3.5



3.5



Restructuring and related expense

7.7



7.7



10.8



10.8





Non-GAAP outlook

$      14.0



$      18.0



$    145.0



$    155.0





















*

Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share

**

Excludes any income (loss) related to the change in fair value of the Debentures and Warrants received as sale consideration

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301230355.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

