PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference, taking place August 9-11 in a virtual format.

Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 9:55am Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11.

The presentation will be made available live via webcast, as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Tom Berry

Catherine Berthier

+1 (978) 614-8050

+1 (646) 741-1974

tom.berry@rbbn.com 

cberthier@rbbn.com





North American Press

Analyst Relations

Dennis Watson

Michael Cooper

+1 (214) 695-2224

+1 (708) 212-6922

dwatson@rbbn.com 

mcooper@rbbn.com 

