GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Richelle Pace has joined Engel & Völkers Gainesville as a real estate advisor. Pace brings with her more than 20 years of experience in luxury real estate and residential construction in the North Central Florida market.
"I joined Engel & Völkers because I recognize the power of a bespoke customer experience," said Pace. "Every transaction is unique and customizable, just like building a new home. Engel & Völkers provides the tools and branding necessary to provide a consistent concierge level of service to all clientele. Being a Gainesville native has given me priceless insight into the community. I am ready to leverage this knowledge to take my business to the next level."
Pace comes to Engel & Völkers Gainesville from Focus Real Estate Group. Her real estate experience spans over 20 years, in which time she has facilitated more than 600 transactions totaling more than $81,000,000 in sales. Pace is also a Certified General Contractor and owns two companies: Pace Design & Construction and Complete Home Boutique. Complete Home Boutique is located in Tioga Town Center, where the new Engel & Völkers Gainesville shop is set to open later this year. The first project that Pace plans to market with Engel & Völkers is Park's Edge, a new neighborhood in northwest Gainesville featuring large lots near town, the perfect mix of comfort and convenience.
"Richelle has a proven track record that I'm quite impressed with," said Carrie Cason, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Gainesville. "Because of her background in designing, constructing, and decorating homes, she will bring a unique perspective that will further strengthen our growing shop's team. Her experience is an invaluable resource for clients."
Cason has been in the real estate industry for more than twenty years, earning her brokers license in 2004 and designations such as the GRI and CCIM along the way. Since opening Engel & Völkers Gainesville, she has recruited a dozen top-producing local agents to be advisors, including Pace, from companies such as Coldwell Banker M.M. Parrish Realtors,Compass Miami, Keller Williams Gainesville Realty Partners and Swift Creek Realty.
"Carrie has been a model license partner for us in Gainesville since day one," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "She aligns with our brand's core values of competence, exclusivity and passion —which translates to each full-time real estate advisor she has recruited to her firm. As she recruits more top agents, more top agents are attracted to join her."
