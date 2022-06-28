Tarantino brings over 35 years of sales, marketing and management experience to Water, Inc.
LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Water, Inc., the premier Western U.S. distributor of quality drinking water systems, recently announced that Rick Tarantino has returned as President and Chief Operating Officer at Water, Inc., where he will manage and oversee the day-to-day operations of the 45 year-old company. Tarantino began his tenure at the company in 1996 and started first as Director of Sales and Marketing, eventually taking on a bigger role as Executive Vice President.
"Rick is a sales and operations executive who has a track record of proven results for our company," said Major Avignon, Chairman and CEO at Water, Inc. "We are excited to have Rick in this very important role at Water, Inc. His expertise and hard work was a key factor in making Water, Inc. the premier distributor and supplier of our industry."
"I am excited to be back at Water, Inc. with a team of people that provide superior service for our vendors, dealers, and end-user customers," said Rick Tarantino, President and COO at Water, Inc. "It's great to be back in this industry and surrounded by people with an entrepreneurial mindset. From the owners to many of the showroom people within our industry, there's a 'let's make it happen' attitude that energizes me."
A Southern California native, Tarantino resides in Temecula, California and enjoys spending time with his family. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys outdoor activities such as cycling, water and snow skiing and hiking with his family. Tarantino is a proud graduate of the University of Southern California.
About Water, Inc.
Water, Inc. is a premier distributor and supplier of drinking water filter and purification products, whole house water treatment systems, decorative plumbing and luxury appliances. For 45 years, Water, Inc. has built a reputation for providing excellent products and unparalleled customer service throughout the western United States and nationally. For more information on Water, Inc. or its premier line of products, visit http://www.waterinc.com.
