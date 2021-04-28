GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of AB SKF announces that Rickard Gustafson will join SKF as President and CEO on 1 June 2021, an appointment first announced on 11 January.

Aktiebolaget SKF

      (publ)

Previous press releases:

11 Jan 2021: "Rickard Gustafson appointed President and CEO"  https://investors.skf.com/en/press/rickard-gustafson-appointed-president-and-ceo-1876338

16 Nov 2020: "Alrik Danielson to step down as President and CEO during 2021"

https://investors.skf.com/en/press/alrik-danielson-step-down-president-and-ceo-during-2021-1865126

