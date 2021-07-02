ELGIN, Ill., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rieke Office Interiors (ROI), an Elgin, Illinois-based company that has been designing and building custom workspaces and office furniture for over 25 years in the Chicagoland area, has hired Bill Nicholson as its Director of Sales.
Nicholson, a Geneva resident, described his new role as providing continual process improvements to sales operations and business development. Additionally, he also provides training, development and support to the sales, design, and project management teams to ensure world-class deliverables and customer experiences.
"ROI is an amazing place to work," he said. "It's definitely a family-friendly environment with capabilities that can meet any needs. I think that's a great combination of the 'be big, act small' type of mentality where every customer gets that personal touch and customization to ensure we meet their needs. I am extremely proud to work for a woman-owned business as well. Everyone on the team is so collaborative and supportive of each other. Rieke Office Interiors is a place where I feel I can do my best work, excel and bring a great deal of value to the company to help it grow for years to come."
Nicholson earned his Bachelor's in marketing from North Central College in Naperville. His background includes retail management positions working for Best Buy and Target learning about roles in sales, human resources, logistics, inventory, merchandising, operations and personal development. From there he worked in the energy industry for 15 years. When COVID-19 pandemic came, he looked at the next chapter of his life and found Rieke Office Interiors.
ROI President Melissa Kehl is happy to have Nicholson as part of the company's team.
"We welcome Bill to his new role, and I know that his talent, expertise and enthusiasm will be assets to ROI," Kehl said. "We always look for employees who align with and thrive in our company culture and Bill is the right fit."
Aside from work, Nicholson is also an active board member with the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, creates music as a multi-instrumentalist in his own studio, and enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter.
Nicholson is proud to call Rieke Office Interiors his new work home.
"I'm thrilled to be here," he said. "The biggest challenge in transferring career trajectories is finding that home where you feel you can do your best work and it's energizing. You love to come to work every day and you find that it's almost hard to leave, not because you have work to do but because you just feel so good about your workplace."
About Rieke Office Interiors
Rieke Office Interiors (ROI) has an impressive, state-of-the-art, 150,000 square foot, office furniture manufacturing facility in Elgin, Illinois. As a certified WBE business in its 27th year, ROI provides innovative products and services that are fully customizable, a unique capability that isn't found anywhere else in the office interior industry. This flexibility allows ROI to create a big impact for any budget, streamlining the project process to make each vision come to life. For more information, visit Rieke.com.
